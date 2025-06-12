Kim Soo-hyun's apartment seized over advertising model deal with Classys
Actor Kim Soo-hyun's 3 billion won ($2.2 million) apartment building in eastern Seoul has been seized by court order on a request from medical device manufacturer Classys that had signed Kim as an advertising model.
"It is true that one of Kim Soo-hyun's apartments in the Galleria Foret complex [in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul] has been seized by a court," Kim's legal representation at LKB & Partners told the Maeil Business Newspaper on Thursday.
According to a report by the outlet, Classys ended its contract with Kim and requested that the court seize his assets after the actor came under fire for his alleged relationship with the late actor Kim Sae-ron earlier this year.
The company, which signed a contract with the actor last year, filed for the asset seizure on May 8. The Seoul Eastern District Court approved the request on May 20.
Kim owns three Galleria Foret apartments, which he bought in 2013 and 2014 — one in 2013 and two in 2014. Classys filed to seize one bought in 2014.
LKB & Partners called the court's decision unfair.
"Kim Soo-hyun is a victim of a crime by Hoverlab," the law firm said. "The penalty should go to the perpetrators, but Kim's the one being blamed even though he's a victim, just because he's the one who's bound by the contract."
The law firm blamed YouTube channel Hoverlab and its operator, Kim Se-ui, for causing Kim Soo-hyun's ordeal.
Hoverlab has been arguing since earlier this year that Kim Soo-hyun dated the late Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor and sexually exploited her. Kim Soo-hyun has pressed charges against Kim Se-ui, and a Seoul court approved a request from Kim Soo-hyun's agency to seize two apartments owned by the YouTuber channel operator.
"We will prove that Hoverlab's claims are not true and that it is committing a grave crime," Kim Soo-hyun's attorney said.
