Korean man accused of running porn website extradited from Ecuador
Published: 12 Jun. 2025, 22:40
A Korean man in his 50s who had been living in Ecuador has been extradited to Korea on charges that he operated a pornographic website targeting Korean users and distributed material depicting the exploitation of women and children.
The Ministry of Justice announced on Thursday that the 51-year-old man had been extradited from Quito, the capital of Ecuador, and arrived at Incheon International Airport.
From November 2017 to November 2019, he operated an adult website through which he distributed approximately 3,000 pieces of pornographic content, including child and female sexual exploitation material, according to the ministry. He also advertised domestic prostitution businesses on another website from December 2012 to October 2019, the authorities said.
His websites specifically targeted Korean users, and the prostitution businesses he advertised were in Korea, according to the ministry.
Investigations found that he received proceeds from these crimes in cryptocurrency, including Bitcoin, through accomplices based in Korea.
The accomplices who helped manage the websites were convicted in 2022 of aiding and abetting the distribution of obscene materials under the Information and Communications Network Act and violating the Act on Regulation of Punishment of Criminal Proceeds Concealment.
The Ministry of Justice, along with prosecutors and police, tracked the flow of funds for years and confirmed his whereabouts in Ecuador before securing his extradition.
Although Korea and Ecuador do not have a formal extradition treaty, the request was granted based on the principle of reciprocity. The extradition was made possible through cooperation among the two countries’ embassies and relevant agencies, including Interpol. This marks Korea’s first successful extradition of a suspect from Ecuador.
Authorities also plan to investigate and recover the criminal proceeds that were transferred to Ecuador.
“The extradition demonstrates that no place in the world can serve as a safe haven from criminal punishment,” the Ministry of Justice said. “We will continue to track down and severely punish crimes that target vulnerable members of society.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)