Manhunt underway in Sejong for suspect in fatal stabbing of woman
Published: 12 Jun. 2025, 13:09
A man who fatally stabbed a woman he had allegedly been stalking fled to a remote mountain in Sejong and has not been captured as of Thursday. Authorities urge residents to avoid isolated areas and remain vigilant.
The suspect, in his 40s, killed the woman early Tuesday in Daegu and shortly after left for a mountain in Bugang-myeon, Sejong.
Ko Sung-jin, head of the Citizen Safety Office at Sejong City Hall, called for caution among residents while speaking at a press briefing on Thursday.
“We ask that citizens refrain from hiking or going out for the time being and avoid unfrequented places,” Ko said. “If you see anyone or anything suspicious, please report it immediately to 112. We will do our utmost to protect the safety of our citizens.”
According to Daegu Seongseo Police, the suspect allegedly broke into the victim’s apartment in Dalseo District, Daegu, around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday and stabbed her to death. The victim was a woman in her 50s.
After the attack, the man fled in a vehicle he had prepared in advance and drove to a mountain in Bugang-myeon, Sejong — an area where he owns ancestral land and is believed to be familiar with the terrain.
Police tracked his movements through credit card transactions and found that he had paid for a taxi in the vicinity of the mountain. Authorities have since deployed eight sniffer dogs, drones and a mobile unit to search the area.
Police said the search will continue until the suspect is located.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
