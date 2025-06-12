 Police detain woman for allegedly trying to break into BTS member Jungkook's home
Police detain woman for allegedly trying to break into BTS member Jungkook's home

Published: 12 Jun. 2025, 09:52
Member Jungkook of BTS salutes after finishing his military duties on June 11 in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi. [NEWS1]

Police detained a Chinese woman on Wednesday for attempting to break into the home of BTS member Jungkook, who finished his mandatory military service earlier on the same day.
 
Officers from the Yongsan Police Precinct in central Seoul arrested the woman at around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday on suspicion of attempted trespassing, according to police on Thursday.
 

The woman in her 30s reportedly went to Jungkook’s residence in Yongsan District and tried to enter by repeatedly pressing the keypad code at the front door.
 
Police said they received a report and arrested her at the scene. 
 
She reportedly testified that she came to Korea to see Jungkook after his discharge. 
  
Jungkook enlisted in December 2023 and served 18 months in the Army. He was discharged on Wednesday. 
  
Police are continuing to investigate the details of the incident.
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
