President's son to get married in private ceremony on Saturday
Published: 12 Jun. 2025, 16:47
President Lee Jae-myung’s eldest son, Lee Dong-ho, will get married on Saturday.
A senior official at the presidential office confirmed on Thursday that “Dong-ho will be getting married at a wedding hall in Seoul.”
The ceremony will be held privately, with only family and close acquaintances invited. Congratulatory wreaths will not be accepted. The presidential office has quietly prepared for the wedding, informing only a small number of close aides in advance.
News of Lee Dong-ho’s wedding first spread through social media. The shared image contained only minimal information — the date and time of the wedding, names, a bank account number and an RSVP section — with no photographs. After the invitation began circulating, access to it was restricted.
With the child of a sitting president getting married, concerns over security have also been raised. Personal details and past controversies involving the president’s son have already circulated on some online communities.
On June 11, the Seongbuk Police Station in Seoul arrested a man in his 50s for posting threats of terrorism against the president’s family ahead of the wedding.
He reportedly admitted to writing the post but claimed he had no real intention of carrying out any attack. He apologized through social media on Thursday, saying, “I apologize for carelessly uploading a satirical post about the wedding. I will not carry out any attack, so I hope Mr. Dong-ho enjoys a beautiful and happy wedding with his family.”
Lawmakers from the People Power Party called for an investigation into the circulating invitation. On June 11, Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon said, “The wedding invitation includes a bank account under the name of Lee Dong-ho, and anyone can send a congratulatory gift.”
He continued, “I do not believe the president personally instructed his son to ask for money. The presidential office must immediately investigate the situation, and if the invitation is fake, it should take prompt corrective measures.”
