 Raccoons sighted in downtown Gwangju
Published: 12 Jun. 2025, 14:43
Raccoons sited in Gwangju [YONHAP]

Raccoons have been repeatedly spotted in downtown Gwangju, prompting warnings for residents to be cautious.
 
According to Yonhap News on Thursday, a raccoon was captured on closed-circuit TV at around 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday in the middle of Chungjang-ro, Dong District, Gwangju.
 

The raccoon wandered along the street for a while, rummaged through garbage in front of a nearby restaurant, and then disappeared. It is believed to usually reside in the nearby Gwangju Stream and Gwangju Park but briefly roamed Chungjang-ro in search of food.
 
On June 1, another raccoon was found on the emergency stairs on the 10th floor of an apartment building in Gwangsan District, prompting a rescue operation by the fire authorities. Some residents in Jangdeok-dong — an area with many parks — also reported sightings of a raccoon family.
 
Raccoons tend to travel through urban parks and along streams, and as omnivores, they eat insects, fish and birds. As wild animals with a high risk of carrying rabies and mange mites, they should not be touched.
 
An official from the Gwangju Wildlife Rescue and Management Center said, “The number of raccoons reported for rescue has increased sharply since last year,” and added, “Because wild animals often carry many parasites, people should never touch them out of curiosity. If you see a raccoon that appears injured or in urgent need of medical attention, please report it immediately.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
