Troll swaps male and female signs at spa, causing woman to enter men's bath
Published: 12 Jun. 2025, 22:41
Police have launched an investigation after receiving a report that someone switched the men’s and women’s signs in an elevator at a public bathhouse in Incheon, causing a female customer to enter the wrong area and be exposed.
A woman had reported around 2 a.m. on May 27 that she'd “entered what she believed to be the women’s bath, but it was the men’s bath,” the Incheon Michuhol Police Precinct said Thursday.
CCTV footage reviewed by the police showed two men, believed to be in their 20s, switching the stickers indicating the men’s and women’s baths in the elevator. Specifically, police found that the two suspects had arrived at the bathhouse by car at around 11 p.m. on May 26 and switched the stickers — taking the sticker for the men’s bath from the button for the third floor and placing it next to the fifth floor button, which is the women’s bath, and vice versa.
Due to the altered signs, a woman in her 20s mistakenly entered the men’s bath and was exposed to male customers while naked.
A police official said, “We are tracking the suspects based on the CCTV footage,” and added, “We are currently investigating them on suspicion of obstruction of business and will determine the specific charges to be applied after apprehending them.”
