Trembling before the knife

Several lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party proposed four bills on June 11 to dismantle the Prosecutors’ Office. Under the plan, investigative powers would be transferred to a new Major Crimes Investigation Agency, while prosecutorial authority would go to a separate Prosecution Agency. If passed, the bills would abolish the Prosecutors’ Office for the first time since it was established in 1949. Critics, including some within the ruling party, warn that rushing such a fundamental change without sufficient debate is deeply problematic. [PARK YONG-SEOK]