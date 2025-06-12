Independent counsel probes must be swift to prevent national paralysis

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Korea has entered a new phase of independent counsel investigations. On June 10, the government approved three special prosecutor bills, which were immediately promulgated and enacted. The three special prosecutors are expected to be appointed next week.President Lee Jae-myung, in a social media post following the Cabinet meeting, called the legislation “the first laws of the Lee administration,” adding that it reflects the public’s demand for justice over the alleged subversion of constitutional order. Referring to the cases as the “first lady Kim Keon Hee special counsel,” the “Marine Cpl. Chae investigation” and the “insurrection case,” he said the investigations are “essential steps toward restoring normalcy.”Each special counsel will begin with a 20-day preparation period and may operate for up to 170 days, except for the corporal’s death case, which has a 140-day limit. The long timeline suggests an extended period of high-stakes political scrutiny.That the administration’s first legislative act focuses on independent counsels with clear implications for the previous government highlights Korea’s ongoing political contradictions. Despite President Lee’s framing of the investigations as acts of justice and restoration, previous probes into former administrations have rarely ended with national healing. Instead, they have often amplified political divisions and repeated a cycle of retribution, with roles of victim and perpetrator reversing under new leadership.Notably, several ministers who had once advised former President Yoon Suk Yeol to veto the special counsel bills were present at the June 10 Cabinet meeting, underscoring the political tension surrounding the legislation.The appointment process for the special prosecutors is also fueling partisan friction. The Democratic Party and the Rebuilding Korea Party will each nominate one candidate, and the president will choose between them. Some reports suggest that candidates may include former prosecutors who faced pressure under the Yoon administration, prompting concern from the People Power Party. The opposition party fears that the investigations could expand uncontrollably, leading to what they describe as "catastrophic damage" to conservative political figures and allies of the former president.Concerns have also been raised about the scale of the investigation teams, which could include up to 120 dispatched prosecutors. With numerous allegations under review — ranging from the first lady's alleged stock manipulation and acceptance of luxury goods as gifts to election interference and influence-peddling as well as alleged cover-ups in the death of a Marine corporal — public trust hinges on the investigation’s clarity and fairness.If investigators pursue an overly aggressive or unfocused probe, driven more by personal ambition than evidence, the timeline could extend unnecessarily. A bloated investigation risks undermining both public trust and national unity. Should the special counsel investigations stretch into next year’s court proceedings, the Lee administration could find its first year consumed by retrospection rather than policy.To avoid national gridlock, President Lee must appoint special prosecutors who are capable of conducting a swift, objective and measured investigation — one that upholds the rule of law without overshadowing the government's forward-looking agenda.