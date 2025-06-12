Tougher Commercial Act revision must weigh corporate concerns
Published: 12 Jun. 2025, 00:00
Lee visited the Korea Exchange on June 11 and held a roundtable with market participants. He stressed the importance of swiftly detecting unfair trading practices and strictly punishing stock manipulation through a one-strike-out system. He also pledged to reclaim unjust profits and pursue tax and regulatory changes to encourage dividend payouts — steps in line with a broader push to advance the capital market.
Lee’s remarks on spinoffs and mergers were notable. “The stock I hold may seem solid and profitable, but it can suddenly become worthless,” he said, alluding to the sense of betrayal some investors feel during corporate restructuring. While this supports his push to revise the Commercial Act, such concerns could arguably be addressed through changes to the Capital Market Act instead.
Although the ruling party has temporarily put the proposed legislation on hold, the president’s campaign pledge to revise the Commercial Act is expected to proceed. The issue is that the Democratic Party’s new proposal is significantly more aggressive than a similar bill that was vetoed under the previous administration. In addition to expanding directors’ fiduciary duties to shareholders, the revised draft includes mandatory cumulative voting and an expanded system for separating the election of audit committee members.
Under the new bill, companies would be required to elect more than one audit committee member separately, with the voting rights of major shareholders capped at 3 percent for each. They would also be prohibited from opting out of cumulative voting, which enables shareholders to concentrate votes on specific board candidates. Critics argue that this could leave Korean companies vulnerable to foreign activist funds and destabilize board governance.
The goal of breaking the dominance of founding families over corporate boards and protecting minority shareholders is valid. However, the process must avoid creating uncertainty that deters investment. Korea's low dividend culture needs to change, but that shift should not come at the cost of undermining companies' capacity to invest.
As the new president prepares to meet business leaders later this week, he would do well to listen carefully to concerns from the private sector. After all, it is corporate investment that drives economic growth.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
