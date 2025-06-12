Thursday's fortune: Steady moods and family ties shape today’s quiet flow
Published: 12 Jun. 2025, 07:00
Balanced moods, emotional awareness and family ties define today’s energy, with caution advised in crowded spaces, communication and assumptions. Your fortune for Thursday, June 12, 2025.
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Moderate 💪 Moderate ❤️ Generosity 🧭 West
🔹 Neither great nor terrible — a balanced day.
🔹 Today may feel like a repeat of yesterday.
🔹 Leisure is nice, but boredom may follow.
🔹 Focus on the present instead of starting new things.
🔹 Draw clear lines between personal and professional matters.
🔹 If you can’t avoid it — embrace it.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Moderate 💪 Moderate ❤️ Understanding 🧭 East
🔹 Stay youthful and keep an optimistic spirit.
🔹 Smiles invite fortune — so wear one.
🔹 Anticipate outcomes wisely before acting.
🔹 Understanding the situation is half the battle.
🔹 Deepen your grasp of the task at hand.
🔹 Echo others' words to build harmony.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Strong 💪 Robust ❤️ United 🧭 East
🔹 Good news may come to the household.
🔹 Family harmony is the root of happiness.
🔹 Small streams form great rivers.
🔹 Your influence or responsibilities may grow.
🔹 You may be supported from both above and below.
🔹 Stick together — it’s the key to thriving.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Moderate 💪 Moderate ❤️ Jealousy 🧭 West
🔹 A quiet day spent with the TV might suit you.
🔹 Stay centered between competing demands.
🔹 Ask for help — even on familiar paths.
🔹 Stay humble and self-aware.
🔹 Credit achievements to those above you.
🔹 Avoid bragging or arrogance today.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Moderate 💪 Moderate ❤️ Compassion 🧭 North
🔹 Live in tune with modern times.
🔹 Be grateful for what you have.
🔹 Understand your strengths and weaknesses.
🔹 Overlook minor faults in others.
🔹 Every result has a reason — nothing is random.
🔹 A bird that soars high sees farther.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Spending 💪 Caution ❤️ Conflict 🧭 North
🔹 Listen closely to your body’s signals.
🔹 Avoid physically demanding work.
🔹 Steer clear of crowded places.
🔹 Fix small issues before they become big ones.
🔹 Stay still — don’t jump into action.
🔹 Don’t be ruled by your emotions.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Fair 💪 Good ❤️ Happy 🧭 Northwest
🔹 A day full of life's simple joys.
🔹 Life at 100 starts now — enjoy every step.
🔹 Today, you are the star — ride the momentum.
🔹 There’s no better day than today.
🔹 You may accomplish a goal and feel fulfilled.
🔹 Luck walks with you today.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Moderate 💪 Moderate ❤️ Understanding 🧭 South
🔹 You may hear from extended family.
🔹 A meeting or outing may arise.
🔹 New information or a new promise may come your way.
🔹 Situations may shift unexpectedly.
🔹 Be flexible — adapt to changes wisely.
🔹 Read the room before making a move.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Fair 💪 Good ❤️ Joyful 🧭 East
🔹 You may be blessed with good food or fortune.
🔹 Long-awaited news may finally arrive.
🔹 Give your best — fate may smile back.
🔹 Results will reflect the effort you’ve put in.
🔹 Knock and the doors will open.
🔹 Financial fortune may follow your actions.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Fair 💪 Good ❤️ Encounters 🧭 East
🔹 Don’t stay stuck in the past — move with the times.
🔹 New beginnings require fresh approaches.
🔹 You may engage in work you enjoy and excel at.
🔹 Motivation and vision will be strong.
🔹 A profitable opportunity or side job may emerge.
🔹 Pleasant social encounters are likely.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Moderate 💪 Moderate ❤️ 🌈 🧭 South
🔹 Watch out for overly friendly strangers.
🔹 What you hear may differ from what you see.
🔹 Others may not share your perspective.
🔹 Avoid overly rosy assumptions.
🔹 Appearances can be deceiving.
🔹 Substance outweighs looks — focus on ability.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Moderate 💪 Moderate ❤️ Gloomy 🧭 East
🔹 Stay levelheaded—don’t let emotion cloud you.
🔹 Neither give nor accept improper favors.
🔹 People live through their bonds — but choose wisely.
🔹 Treat your partner with warmth and care.
🔹 Passion drives achievement — go all in.
🔹 A slower pace may suit you today.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)