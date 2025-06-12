No room to breathe as midseason KBO standings tighten
Published: 12 Jun. 2025, 11:50
As the 2025 KBO season nears its midpoint, the race for postseason spots remains wide open, with barely a game or two separating much of the field.
With the summer heat beginning to take hold, stamina has emerged as a critical factor in the race for the top five.
Each KBO team plays 144 games per season. As of press time Thursday, the Kiwoom Heroes have played the most games at 69, while the NC Dinos have played the fewest at 62.
With more than half the season still remaining, every game is already proving decisive, with daily swings in the standings.
Just 2.5 games separate No. 3 Lotte Giants and No. 7 Kia Tigers.
The gap between the Giants and No. 4 Samsung Lions, No. 5 KT Wiz and No. 6 SSG Landers is only 0.5 games.
The Landers and the Tigers are also just one game apart.
A month ago, the LG Twins, Hanwha Eagles and Giants formed a clear top three. But the Twins and the Eagles are separated by just 0.5 games in the battle for first, while the Giants have dropped into a crowded mid-table.
With a two-game gap between second and third, it is still too early to call it a two-team race.
The Twins, who once boasted a win rate above 80 percent, have lost momentum.
The Twins posted their lowest win rate of the season at .594 on Tuesday, before recovering to .600 at 39 wins, one draw and 26 losses with a win over the Landers the next day.
The return of key pitchers from injury has helped strengthen the mound, complementing the team’s balanced offense and defense.
The Eagles continue to keep pressure on the Twins. They beat the Doosan Bears on both Tuesday and Wednesday to remain close behind.
But starting pitchers Ryu Hyun-jin and Moon Dong-ju, who have been key assets this season, are currently sidelined for rest. Until their return to the rotation, the Eagles must focus on stability.
The fight for third through fifth is even more intense. The Giants and the Lions are powered by their offense, while the Wiz and the Landers rely on solid pitching.
The Lions were in third on Tuesday, but the Giants reclaimed the spot the next day.
The Wiz, tied with the Giants for fourth on Tuesday, dropped to fifth after losing their head-to-head. The Landers, who slipped to sixth on June 6, continue to close the gap on those above them.
The Tigers reignited their playoff hopes with a win over the Lions on Wednesday.
They remain in seventh place, but sit only six games behind the leader. The Dinos, who had been part of the mid-table fight, now trail the Tigers by 2.5 games in eighth.
At the bottom, the Bears and the Heroes are falling out of contention.
The Bears trail fifth-place Wiz by 8.5 games and have lost four straight, dropping their win rate to .397. Lee Seung-yuop resigned as manager on June 2 over poor results, but the team has yet to find a breakthrough.
The Heroes are seven games behind the Bears. A loss to the Dinos on Wednesday dropped their win rate to .299.
For the Heroes, the playoff race is becoming increasingly out of reach.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE YOUNG-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
