LPGA’s BMW Ladies Championship extends Korea run to 2029
Published: 12 Jun. 2025, 15:56
The LPGA's BMW Ladies Championship will continue to tee off in Korea through 2029, following an extension agreement between BMW Korea and the Tour, BMW Korea announced on Thursday.
The tournament took place in Korea for the first time in 2019 and has visited multiple golf courses across the country, such as Oak Valley Country Club in Gangwon and Seowon Valley Country Club in Paju, Gyeonggi.
The BMW Championship runs with a 72-hole stroke play system with no cut and features 78 golfers, consisting of 68 LPGA contenders, invitees and amateurs.
“I am pleased that BMW Korea can continue to host the BMW Ladies Championship, the only LPGA Tour event in Korea,” BMW Korea CEO Han Sang-yun said. “We will thoroughly prepare for the next five years to meet the passion and support of our fans.”
This year's BMW Championship will tee off in October.
