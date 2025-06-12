MBC opens recruitment for volleyball show starring Kim Yeon-koung
Published: 12 Jun. 2025, 14:31
- PAIK JI-HWAN
MBC on Wednesday opened an application to recruit players for its yet-to-be-unveiled volleyball-themed TV show with Korean volleyball star Kim Yeon-koung.
The broadcaster said in a post shared on its social media that business team players, retired players, prospects or those who do not play for pro teams but have had a playing career are eligible to apply for tryouts, scheduled on July 12 to 13.
Selected players are expected to feature in MBC’s volleyball-themed show with now-retired Kim, who will participate as a head coach.
The application, opened on Wednesday, runs through July 10. MBC could not be reached as of press time Thursday for details on how many players will be in the show, whether there is an age limit or how many episodes the program will run for.
But MBC said last month that the show will air in the second half of this year.
The broadcaster's new show comes after Kim, 37, fully retired from the sport after the end of the 2024-25 V League season in April, which she capped off by sweeping both the league and championship titles with the Heungkuk Life Insurance Pink Spiders.
Her career spanned 20 years, during which she had stints in Japan, Turkey and China and clinched five V League titles — in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2023 and 2025 — and four championship trophies in 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2025 in Korea.
She was also an integral part of the Korean national team at the 2012 and 2020 Summer Olympics, leading the country to semifinal finishes at both Games.
