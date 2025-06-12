China will 'honour' commitments after Trump said trade deal 'done'
Published: 12 Jun. 2025, 17:17
China will always honor its commitments, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, after U.S. President Donald Trump said the trade deal with Beijing was "done".
The ministry hopes the United States can work with China to implement what was agreed between the presidents of the two countries, Lin Jian, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said at a regular news conference.
Reuters
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
