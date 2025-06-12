 Korean vessel rescues 23 foreign sailors aboard sinking ship in Indian Ocean
Korean vessel rescues 23 foreign sailors aboard sinking ship in Indian Ocean

Published: 12 Jun. 2025, 19:14
These photos, provided by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, shows sailors, who escaped from a sinking vessel in the Indian Ocean on life rafts, being rescued by a South Korean vessel on June 11. [MINISTRY OF OCEANS AND FISHERIES]

These photos, provided by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, shows sailors, who escaped from a sinking vessel in the Indian Ocean on life rafts, being rescued by a South Korean vessel on June 11. [MINISTRY OF OCEANS AND FISHERIES]

 
A Korean cargo ship has rescued all 23 foreign sailors aboard a sinking vessel in the Indian Ocean, Seoul's Oceans Ministry said Thursday.
 
The Korean ship, named Maple Harbor, rescued 21 Vietnamese and two Myanmar sailors from the Panama-flagged vessel RUN FU 3, which had capsized in waters about 500 nautical miles south of the Maldives, at around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.
 

Maple Harbor, which was on its way to Italy, received an SOS signal from the Panamanian vessel at around 7 a.m. and immediately navigated to the location of the accident.
 
After rescuing the sailors, who were floating in the ocean on life rafts, Maple Harbor provided them with food, beverages and a resting place.
 
The Korean vessel was coordinating with the operator of the distressed vessel to arrange for the safe disembarkation of the rescued crew at a harbor in Mauritius, an island nation in the Indian Ocean, according to the ministry.

