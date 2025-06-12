 Senate rejects effort to block arms sales over Trump's dealings with Qatar and UAE
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Senate rejects effort to block arms sales over Trump's dealings with Qatar and UAE

Published: 12 Jun. 2025, 08:58
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth testifies during a hearing before the Senate Appropriations Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on June 11 in Washington. [AFP/YONHAP]

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth testifies during a hearing before the Senate Appropriations Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on June 11 in Washington. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
Senate Republicans have blocked an effort by Democrats to temporarily block arms sales to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates in response to President Donald Trump’s dealings in the region.
 
Democrats forced two procedural votes Wednesday to protest Qatar’s donation of a $400 million plane to be used as Air Force One and a $2 billion investment by a UAE-backed company using a Trump family-linked stablecoin, a form of cryptocurrency.
 

Related Article

 
Sen. Chris Murphy, who led the Democratic effort, said the U.S. Senate should not “grease the wheels" for Trump.
 
“We can do that by voting to block these two arms sales to Qatar and to the UAE — not permanently, but until both countries commit to deny Trump’s requests for personal enrichment as part of the bilateral relationship,” Murphy said.
 
Trump’s administration is still sorting out the legal arrangement for accepting a luxury jet from the Qatari royal family and how the plane would be modified so it is safe for the president, who has called the arrangement a “no brainer” as a new Air Force One has faced delays at U.S.-based Boeing.
 
Trump said he wouldn’t fly around in the gifted Boeing 747 when his term ends, but Democrats, and even some Republicans, have strongly questioned the ethics of the arrangement.
 
At a hearing on Wednesday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth refused to provide details on plans for his department to accept the jet. He said budgeting and schedules for security upgrades to turn the plane into the president’s aircraft are classified.
 
“A memorandum of understanding remains to be signed,” Hegseth said.
 
Democrats have also raised ethical questions about the Trump family’s stake in World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency project that has launched its own stablecoin, USD1. Earlier this year, World Liberty announced an investment fund in the United Arab Emirates would be using $2 billion worth of USD1 to purchase a stake in Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange.
 
Murphy forced the votes under a mechanism known as a joint resolution of disapproval that allows the Senate to reject arms sales. The procedural vote Wednesday blocked a Democratic motion to discharge the resolution from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and move to an up-or-down vote on the Senate floor.
 
Sen. Chris Murphy listens as Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security oversight hearing on May 8 on Capitol Hill in Washington. [AP/YONHAP]

Sen. Chris Murphy listens as Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security oversight hearing on May 8 on Capitol Hill in Washington. [AP/YONHAP]

 
The effort was mostly symbolic, as the measures would have had to pass both chambers of Congress and withstand any presidential veto to become law. But Murphy said the Senate should exercise its powers to oversee arms sales around the world.
 
"We place immense trust in the president not to abuse these incredible authorities that are given to him," he said.
 
 

AP
tags Pete Hegseth Chris Murphy Democrat

More in World

Police detain more than 20 people on first night of curfew aimed at protests in downtown Los Angeles

Kim Jong-un reaffirms ‘unshakable’ alliance with Russia in message to Putin

Vance says Trump doesn't want long-term feud with Musk

Senate rejects effort to block arms sales over Trump's dealings with Qatar and UAE

U.S. scholars call for Group of 7 membership expansion to include Korea, Australia

Related Stories

Pentagon says no confirmed travel plans after reports of Hegseth considering Korea visit

'Disrupter' Hegseth's unsettled Pentagon starts turning against him

U.S. defense secretary had an unsecured internet line in his office for Signal, AP sources say

U.S. defense secretary warns Indo-Pacific allies of 'imminent' threat from China

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth orders new review of Afghanistan withdrawal
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)