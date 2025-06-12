Vance says Trump doesn't want long-term feud with Musk

U.S. President Donald Trump was frustrated with billionaire Elon Musk, but doesn't want a long-term feud with the entrepreneur and big campaign donor, Vice President JD Vance said on Wednesday.Vance told reporters that he has spoken to both Musk and Trump about trying to make sure Musk is supportive of the president, adding that the Trump team was grateful for what Musk did early in the process of making government more efficient.Musk on Wednesday said he regretted some of the social media posts he had made about Trump, saying they had gone "too far," a gesture the U.S. president described as "very nice," in the latest sign of a tentative reconciliation between the two.Reuters