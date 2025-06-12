 Vance says Trump doesn't want long-term feud with Musk
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Vance says Trump doesn't want long-term feud with Musk

Published: 12 Jun. 2025, 08:58
Vice President JD Vance speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington on Jan. 30. [AP/YONHAP]

Vice President JD Vance speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington on Jan. 30. [AP/YONHAP]

 
U.S. President Donald Trump was frustrated with billionaire Elon Musk, but doesn't want a long-term feud with the entrepreneur and big campaign donor, Vice President JD Vance said on Wednesday.
 
Vance told reporters that he has spoken to both Musk and Trump about trying to make sure Musk is supportive of the president, adding that the Trump team was grateful for what Musk did early in the process of making government more efficient.
 

Related Article

 
Musk on Wednesday said he regretted some of the social media posts he had made about Trump, saying they had gone "too far," a gesture the U.S. president described as "very nice," in the latest sign of a tentative reconciliation between the two. 
 

 

Reuters
tags Trump Vance Elon Musk

More in World

Police detain more than 20 people on first night of curfew aimed at protests in downtown Los Angeles

Kim Jong-un reaffirms ‘unshakable’ alliance with Russia in message to Putin

Vance says Trump doesn't want long-term feud with Musk

Senate rejects effort to block arms sales over Trump's dealings with Qatar and UAE

U.S. scholars call for Group of 7 membership expansion to include Korea, Australia

Related Stories

Musk appears at White House defending DOGE's work but acknowledging mistakes

Elon Musk leaving Trump administration, capping turbulent tenure

Goodbye Mr. Nice Guy? Investors dump Tesla on bet Trump may lash out at Musk through his car company.

Donald Trump sworn in as 47th president of the United States — in pictures

Beware of the mask, Musk (KOR)
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)