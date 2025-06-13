관세 협상 지연 작전 세운 이재명, 트럼프가 받아줄까
Published: 13 Jun. 2025, 09:04
Lee Jae-myung bets on delay, but will Trump budge on tariff talks?
관세 협상 지연 작전 세운 이재명, 트럼프가 받아줄까
Korea JoongAng Daily 4면 기사
Thursday, June 4, 2025
Only a month away from the proposed deadline for sealing a tariff deal with the United States, the key question is whether newly elected President Lee Jae-myung can manage to buy time, as he indicated during his campaign, in the face of mounting pressure from the White House.
seal: 마무리 짓다, 마감하다
buy time: 시간을 벌다
in the face of: ~에 맞서
미국과의 관세 협상 시한이 한 달 앞으로 다가온 가운데 핵심 사안은 이재명 대통령 당선인이 선거운동 기간 중 밝혔던 것처럼 백악관의 거센 압박에 맞서 협상 시간을 벌 수 있을지 여부다.
Experts are outlining various scenarios for how the president-elect will conclude the ongoing talks with the Donald Trump administration by the July 8 deadline, even as he faces the task of appointing key ministers to lead the negotiations.
outline: 개요를 서술하다, 윤곽을 그리다
task: 과제
appoint: 임명하다
전문가들은 협상을 주도할 주요 장관 임명이라는 과제까지 안고 있는 대통령이 도널드 트럼프 행정부와의 협상 시한인 7월 8일 전까지 어떤 결론을 낼지 다양한 시나리오를 그리고 있다.
“It could be difficult for the new government to meet the deadline, so they will try to explain the reason for the delay,” said Heo Yoon, international studies professor at Sogang University who serves as chairman of the National Trade Policy Advisory Council under the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
meet: (시한 등을) 맞추다
serve as: ~을/를 맡다
산업통상자원부 산하 통상정책자문위원회 위원장인 서강대 국제대학원 허윤 교수는 “신정부가 마감 시한을 맞추기 어려울 수 있기 때문에 지연 사유를 설명하려 할 것”이라고 말했다.
“If it doesn’t work, Lee could create a special post assigned to lead the trade negotiations, given that the appointment of the ministers alone could take a month to undergo different steps including hearings,” Heo said.
post: 직책
assigned to: ~을/를 담당하다
hearing: 청문회
허 교수는 “이 설명이 통하지 않을 경우 장관 인선에 청문회를 포함한 절차만 한 달이 걸릴 수 있으니 통상 협상을 전담할 특별 직책을 신설할 가능성도 있다”고 덧붙였다.
While it remains unclear who will take the helm of trade policy, Kim Hyun-chong, a foreign affairs and trade adviser in Lee’s camp, will likely play a key role in shaping initial trade and foreign affairs policy direction for the new government.
take the helm: 키를 잡다, 책임지다
play a key role: 핵심적 역할을 하다
누가 통상 정책을 책임질 것인지 아직 불확실하지만, 이재명 캠프의 외교‧안보 자문인 김현종 전 국가안보실 제2차장이 신정부 초기 통상‧외교 정책 방향 설정에 핵심적 역할을 할 것으로 보인다.
Kim, who took the lead in the signing of the Korea-U.S. FTA as the trade minister during the former Roh Moo-hyun administration, requested more time for the ongoing negotiation when he met with White House officials last month.
take the lead: 주도하다
request: 요청하다
김 전 차장은 노무현 정부의 통상교섭본부장으로서 한미 FTA 체결을 주도한 인물로, 지난달 백악관 관계자들을 만나 진행되고 있는 협상에 대해 시간을 더 달라고 요청했다.
“We pointed out the importance of the automobile and auto parts sectors, given that they account for 67 percent of the trade surplus,” he told reporters after the meeting. “But we also explained that negotiations in the trade sector shouldn’t focus solely on automobiles — it’s essential to consider our broader role, including in shipbuilding, other industries and even in security, from a qualitative perspective.”
point out: 강조하다
김 전 차장은 회의 뒤 기자들과 만나 “무역 흑자의 약 67%가 자동차와 자동차 부품에 나오기 때문에 이의 중요성에 대해 강조했다”고 밝혔다. 그는 “협상에서 오로지 자동차에만 집중할 게 아니라 조선을 포함한 다양한 산업, 심지어 안보까지 포괄하는 보다 넓고 질적인 시각에서 우리의 역할을 고려하는 게 필수적이라는 점도 설명했다”고 말했다.
But the Trump administration is raising pressure on Korea’s incoming government ahead of the soon-to-begin full-scale trade negotiations. Washington has asked its negotiating partners to submit their “best offers” by Wednesday, according to Reuters on Monday.
incoming: 신임
full-scale: 본격적인, 제대로
submit: 제출하다
하지만 트럼프 행정부는 본격적인 협상 시작을 앞두고 한국 신정부에 대한 압박 수위를 높이고 있다. 로이터는 월요일(6월 2일) 미국이 협상 상대국에 수요일까지 ‘최고의 제안’을 제출할 것을 요청했다고 보도했다.
WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
