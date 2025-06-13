 Kotra hosts seminar in Netherlands to attract high-tech investments to Korea
Kotra hosts seminar in Netherlands to attract high-tech investments to Korea

Published: 13 Jun. 2025, 09:03
The Kotra logo [KOTRA]

The Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (Kotra) said Friday it has co-hosted an investment seminar in the Netherlands to attract high-tech Dutch investments to Korea.
 
Invest Korea, Kotra's investment promotion unit, hosted the seminar in Eindhoven on Thursday, bringing together local officials and representatives from over 30 Dutch firms in the semiconductor and advanced tech sectors.
 

The gathering took place in cooperation with the Korean city of Gwangmyeong and Incheon International Airport Corp.
 
Kotra shared an overview of Korea's investment environment and incentives, with a focus on government policies supporting the semiconductor industry and the current state of the country's semiconductor clusters.
 
The Netherlands has designated information technology fields, including AI and cybersecurity, among its top 10 strategic industries and is expanding its research and development (R&D) investment and global cooperation.
 
Dutch semiconductor equipment giant ASML currently supplies advanced extreme ultraviolet lithography machines to Samsung Electronics and SK hynix.
 
"Given the Netherlands' role as a hub for high-tech innovation in Europe, there is strong global demand for collaboration in semiconductors and advanced materials," said Kim Tae-hyung, head of Invest Korea.

