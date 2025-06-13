 LG Chem sells water solutions unit for $1.02 billion to local equity firm
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

LG Chem sells water solutions unit for $1.02 billion to local equity firm

Published: 13 Jun. 2025, 15:33
LG Chem logo [SCREEN CAPTURE]

LG Chem logo [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
LG Chem, Korea's leading chemical company, said Friday it has decided to sell its water solutions business unit to Glenwood Private Equity for 1.4 trillion won ($1.02 billion) as part of its business reorganization efforts.
 
The decision was finalized at a board meeting on Friday, two months after selecting Glenwood Private Equity as the preferred bidder in April, a company spokesperson said.
 

Related Article

 
"The decision is part of the company's efforts to focus on three new growth drivers — battery materials, environmentally sustainable materials and new drugs," he said.
 
The main product of the water solutions unit is the reverse osmosis (RO) membrane — thin plastic films with extremely small pores that enable modern desalination.
 
The water solutions unit is part of LG Chem's advanced materials business division, which also includes its cathode and electronic materials businesses.

Yonhap
tags Korea LG Chem sale

More in Industry

Stray Kids' Felix to become new voice of Gong Cha kiosks in Korea

SK executives to hold strategic meeting on growth, AI and reorganization

LG Chem sells water solutions unit for $1.02 billion to local equity firm

Naver to build AI hub in Morocco, targeting GDPR-bound markets

Korea recalls six nail glues, orders refunds after detecting banned chemicals

Related Stories

LG Chem opens research center in Georgia

LG Chem splashes $94 million on water treatment facility

LG Chem hopes to double revenue by 2030

LG Chem beats expectations with Q3 profit of $640 million

LG Chem logs Q4 profit as battery business surges

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)