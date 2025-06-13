Stray Kids' Felix to become new voice of Gong Cha kiosks in Korea
Published: 13 Jun. 2025, 16:06
SHIN MIN-HEE
Felix of Stray Kids has been appointed the global ambassador of Gong Cha Korea.
Beginning Wednesday, the kiosks at nationwide Gong Cha stores will offer audio guidance recorded by Felix. The same day, the company will reveal “Felix Pick” menus, a list of bubble teas the singer recommends.
From Friday to Tuesday, fans will be able to listen to a recording by Felix when calling the number 070-5235-0915.
The bubble tea brand will also release a video Wednesday in which the singer proposes different bubble tea flavors according to time, place and situation, the company said.
Felix debuted as a member of Stray Kids in 2017. The eight-member boy band saw commercial success with songs such as “God’s Menu” (2020), “Thunderous” (2021), “Maniac” (2022) and “Walkin on Water” (2024).
