 Stray Kids' Felix to become new voice of Gong Cha kiosks in Korea
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Stray Kids' Felix to become new voice of Gong Cha kiosks in Korea

Published: 13 Jun. 2025, 16:06
Felix of boy band Stray Kids [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Felix of boy band Stray Kids [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Felix of Stray Kids has been appointed the global ambassador of Gong Cha Korea.
 
Beginning Wednesday, the kiosks at nationwide Gong Cha stores will offer audio guidance recorded by Felix. The same day, the company will reveal “Felix Pick” menus, a list of bubble teas the singer recommends. 
 

Related Article

Poster for Felix's partnership with Gong Cha Korea [GONG CHA]

Poster for Felix's partnership with Gong Cha Korea [GONG CHA]

 
From Friday to Tuesday, fans will be able to listen to a recording by Felix when calling the number 070-5235-0915.
 
The bubble tea brand will also release a video Wednesday in which the singer proposes different bubble tea flavors according to time, place and situation, the company said.
 
Felix debuted as a member of Stray Kids in 2017. The eight-member boy band saw commercial success with songs such as “God’s Menu” (2020), “Thunderous” (2021), “Maniac” (2022) and “Walkin on Water” (2024).

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags felix stray kids gong cha

More in Industry

Stray Kids' Felix to become new voice of Gong Cha kiosks in Korea

SK executives to hold strategic meeting on growth, AI and reorganization

LG Chem sells water solutions unit for $1.02 billion to local equity firm

Naver to build AI hub in Morocco, targeting GDPR-bound markets

Korea recalls six nail glues, orders refunds after detecting banned chemicals

Related Stories

Felix of Stray Kids breaks bone in car accident after meet and greet

[CELEB] Stray Kids bares all during extra Seoul concerts

Stray Kids becomes first K-pop act with five RIAA gold albums after 'HOP' certification

Stray Kids surpass 30 million album sales in Korea and Japan

Stray Kids set to drop ‘HOP’ edition of ‘Skzhop Hiptape’ this December
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)