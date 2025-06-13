 Trump hints at hiking auto tariff higher as White House doubles down on key campaign pledges
Published: 13 Jun. 2025, 18:22
U.S. President Donald Trump shows a signed resolution approved by Congress to rescind the EPA's 2023 approval of California's plans to require a rising number of zero-emission heavy-duty trucks, and another resolution on California's low-NOx, or low-nitrogen oxide, regulation for heavy-duty highway and off-road vehicles and engines, at the White House in Washington on June 12. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday hinted at a further hike in tariffs on foreign automobiles — which currently stand at 25 percent — and expanded the 50 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to include products containing steel, such as washing machines and refrigerators.
 
As protests against deportations of undocumented immigrants spread from Los Angeles nationwide, Trump appeared to double down on the two key issues of his campaign — immigration and tariffs.
 

Cars may face the same 50 percent as steel
 
“We placed a 25 percent tariff on all foreign cars to protect autoworkers better,” Trump said, speaking at the White House during a signing ceremony to repeal California’s plan to mandate electric vehicles from 2035. “I might go up with that tariff in the not-too-distant future.”
 
“The higher you go, the more likely it is they [foreign companies] build a plant here,” Trump said.
 
Trump did not specify by how much the auto tariffs might increase. However, steel and aluminum, which had also been subject to the 25 percent levy, have already seen their tariffs raised to 50 percent as of June 4.
 
Automobiles were the largest category of exports to the United States last year, totaling $34.74 billion. After the 25 percent tariff took effect in April, car exports turned downward, plunging by 32 percent year-on-year in May.
 
With U.S. inventories depleting, a steep price hike is likely, leading to further losses. Hyundai Motor Group, the world’s third-largest automaker, announced in March a $21 billion investment in the United States by 2028, spanning automobiles, logistics, steel and energy, but ramping up local production will take time.
 
 
Export-ready cars are parked at a port in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi on June 13. [NEWS1]

Steel in appliances to be taxed at 50 percent
 
The U.S. Department of Commerce published an update in the Federal Register listing appliances subject to the 50 percent steel tariff. These include refrigerators, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, freezers, cooking stoves, ranges, ovens and garbage disposals.
 
The tariff applies not to the entire product price but only to the steel content. It takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on June 23.
 
This is expected to raise costs for Korean appliance makers like Samsung and LG, which operate factories in South Carolina and Tennessee, respectively, but still import some steel components from Korea and Mexico.
 
 
Agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection surround demonstrators during protests in Los Angeles on June 12. [AP/YONHAP]

Trump: “We must remove criminals from the U.S.”
 
Despite growing protests, Trump reaffirmed his hard-line stance on mass deportations of undocumented immigrants.  
 
“We must protect our farmers, but get the criminals out of the USA,” wrote Trump on social media Truth Social. “Changes are coming!”
 
He accused undocumented immigrants of taking jobs in agriculture and hospitality, saying, “In many cases the criminals allowed into our country by the very stupid Biden Open Borders Policy are applying for those jobs.”
 
Those sectors are known for relying heavily on undocumented, low-wage workers. Critics warn that Trump’s crackdown will cause labor shortages.
 
“We’ve received reports that immigrants are avoiding work due to the raids, leaving shops in L.A. empty,” said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass in a press conference. “Crackdowns on immigrants, who are vital to L.A.’s economy, will hit tourism and other sectors hard.”
 
 
California National Guard members stand guard outside the Federal Building as protests continue in response to federal immigration operations in Los Angeles on June 10. [AFP/YONHAP]

Court rules National Guard deployment illegal
 
Meanwhile, a federal court in Northern California sided with Gov. Gavin Newsom, ruling that the Trump administration’s deployment of the National Guard to Los Angeles without gubernatorial approval was illegal.
 
“[Trump’s] actions were illegal both exceeding the scope of his statutory authority and violating the Tenth Amendment to the United States Constitution,” the court said, ordering the immediate return of control over the California National Guard to the governor. However, it delayed the enforcement of its ruling until 3 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday to allow the administration to appeal.
 
“U.S. Marines have served honorably across multiple wards in defense of democracy — they are heroes,” wrote Newsom on X, formerly Twitter. “They shouldn’t be deployed on American soil facing their own countrymen to fulfill the deranged fantasy of a dictatorial president. This is un-American.”
 
The Trump administration immediately appealed to the federal court to halt the ruling.
 
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KANG TAE-HWA [[email protected]]
