 Tencent weighs $15B takeover of Korean game developer Nexon: Report
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Tech

print dictionary print

Tencent weighs $15B takeover of Korean game developer Nexon: Report

Published: 13 Jun. 2025, 11:19
Tencent logo is seen in this illustration created on Feb. 16. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Tencent logo is seen in this illustration created on Feb. 16. [REUTERS/YONHAP]


Tencent Holdings, China’s tech giant, is reportedly reviewing a $15 billion acquisition of Korean game developer Nexon, according to a Bloomberg report published Thursday.
 
Sources familiar with the matter said Tencent has approached the family of the late Nexon founder Kim Jung-ju to explore a potential deal.   
 

Related Article

 
The report said it is “unclear” whether NXC, Nexon’s investment firm, is open to selling its stake. The deal structure remains undecided, and there is no guarantee the discussions will lead to a transaction.
 
Kim’s wife and daughter collectively own approximately 67.6 percent of NXC shares.
 
Tencent, Nexon and NXC all declined to comment. 
 
The Nexon logo [NEXON]

The Nexon logo [NEXON]

 
“Known for role-playing games like MapleStory, Nexon was founded in Korea in 1994 and listed in Japan in 2011, in one of the biggest tech-related initial public offerings at the time,” Bloomberg wrote. “Nexon shares have climbed more than 10 percent in Tokyo trading this year, giving the company a market value of about $15 billion.”
 
Tencent had reportedly expressed interest in acquiring Nexon’s stake in 2019, but the talks were abandoned due to pricing disagreements.
 
Nexon and Tencent previously co-developed the role-playing game series Dungeon & Fighter.
 
The Chinese tech giant is currently the second-largest shareholder of K-pop powerhouse SM Entertainment, after acquiring HYBE’s entire 9.4 percent stake — valued at approximately 200 billion won ($146 million) — last month.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags tencent nexon acquisition

More in Tech

Tencent weighs $15B takeover of Korean game developer Nexon: Report

Trump gov't adds refrigerators, washing machines to derivatives subject to 50% steel tariffs

How China-linked ‘stealth hackers’ target Korea’s digital weak points

HBM will top GPU in determining AI performance, says leading Korean semiconductor researcher

Court tosses class-action against Samsung alleging performance throttling in Galaxy S22

Related Stories

Nexon announces development of long-awaited sequel, The Kingdom of the Winds 2

Game maker in good hands despite sudden passing

Nexon founder's family divests $498 million to pay inheritance taxes

Nexon to appoint Korean boss as president and CEO

Late Nexon founder's daughters pay inheritance tax in equity
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)