Trump gov't adds refrigerators, washing machines to derivatives subject to 50% steel tariffs

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has decided to add refrigerators, washing machines, dryers and other items to the list of derivatives subject to a 50 percent steel tariff, a Commerce Department notice showed Thursday, a move likely to affect Korean electronics firms.The department's Bureau of Industry and Security published a notice on the Federal Register, noting that the tariff will be assessed on those products based on the value of the steel content in each of them. The measure will take effect on June 23.It added eight derivatives to the list, which also includes dishwashers, chest and upright freezers, cooking stoves, ranges and ovens, food waste disposals and welded wire racks.Two Korean firms, Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics, export home appliances to the U.S.Yonhap