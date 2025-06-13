 Trump gov't adds refrigerators, washing machines to derivatives subject to 50% steel tariffs
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Tech

print dictionary print

Trump gov't adds refrigerators, washing machines to derivatives subject to 50% steel tariffs

Published: 13 Jun. 2025, 08:55
Appliances, including washing machines, clothes dryers and refrigerators, are seen for sale at a home improvement store in Falls Church, Virginia, United States, on Feb. 3. [AFP/YONHAP]

Appliances, including washing machines, clothes dryers and refrigerators, are seen for sale at a home improvement store in Falls Church, Virginia, United States, on Feb. 3. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has decided to add refrigerators, washing machines, dryers and other items to the list of derivatives subject to a 50 percent steel tariff, a Commerce Department notice showed Thursday, a move likely to affect Korean electronics firms.
 
The department's Bureau of Industry and Security published a notice on the Federal Register, noting that the tariff will be assessed on those products based on the value of the steel content in each of them. The measure will take effect on June 23.
 

Related Article

 
It added eight derivatives to the list, which also includes dishwashers, chest and upright freezers, cooking stoves, ranges and ovens, food waste disposals and welded wire racks.
 
Two Korean firms, Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics, export home appliances to the U.S. 

Yonhap
tags tariff trump

More in Tech

Trump gov't adds refrigerators, washing machines to derivatives subject to 50% steel tariffs

How China-linked ‘stealth hackers’ target Korea’s digital weak points

HBM will top GPU in determining AI performance, says leading Korean semiconductor researcher

Court tosses class-action against Samsung alleging performance throttling in Galaxy S22

Thousands of Koreans were banned from Instagram this week. I was one of them.

Related Stories

Revised port fee plan shields some U.S. exporters, vessel owners

Trump says 'MAJOR TRADE DEAL' with key partner coming Thursday

The more Trump talks about making trade deals, the more confusing the tariff picture gets

'More aggressive than expected': Trump's announces 25% reciprocal tariffs against Korea

Trump signs proclamation easing impact of auto part tariffs on U.S.-assembled cars
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)