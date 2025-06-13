Cultural Communication Forum focuses on a more sustainable Korean Wave
As Korean pop culture sweeps the world with the so-called Korean Wave, its effects may seem fleeting. But Corea Image Communication Institute (CICI), a Foreign Ministry-affiliated group, aims to spotlight the indelible charms of its culture through the eyes of K-culture buffs themselves.
Held under the theme of “Sustainable K-Style,” the annual Cultural Communication Forum (CCF) on Thursday featured presentations and videos about authentic Korean culture by 12 Korean and international residents in Korea, ranging from horsehair craft and pansori, Korea’s traditional narrative music, to jeong, the Korean concept of community-oriented affection.
“CCF 2025 aims not only to share the identity and charm of Korean culture with the world, but also to envision the future of K-Style as a movement that evolves harmoniously with the environment, society and culture,” said Choi Jung-wha, president of CICI. “It is Korea’s proposal for a better and shared future.”
CICI, established in 2003, promotes Korean culture abroad and researches Korea’s international image.
Italian Ambassador Emilia Gatto, Japanese Ambassador Koichi Mizushima and EU Ambassador Maria Castillo Fernandez, in addition to 10 other ambassadors and some 60 corporate leaders, were in attendance for Thursday's live vote held at Grand Hyatt Seoul in Yongsan District, central Seoul, to select the final winners of CCF 2025.
“This forum gives way to an important opportunity to discover sustainable K-style in various sectors and communicate culturally with the world,” said Gatto.
Mizushima praised finalists' works, calling them daebak, which translates to fantastic.
CCF 2025 featured three categories — video, short-form content and presentation.
In the “Communication” contest, contestants from the United States, Spain, China, France and Egypt delivered presentations, in Korean, interpreting the meaning of sustainable K-style in various cultural fields such as fashion, food, architecture and the arts.
Cui Meiling from China, who tied the enduring aspects of Korean culture with the country’s concept of jeong, won the live vote on Thursday and received a prize valued at 3 million won ($2,200), including 1.5 million won in cash.
In the “Video” contest, Jiang Yiling won the prize in the long-form category for her video highlighting sustainability through lesser-known fields like upcycled eco-fashion, recycling and unique eco-travel, promoting a cleaner, future-oriented K-Style.
The winner received a 2 million won worth of prizes, including 700,000 won in cash.
Oh Sang-woo, a Korean, won in the short-form category with a timelapse illustration describing the importance of sharing to create a sustainable culture. He received a prize package worth 3 million won, including 1 million won in cash.
