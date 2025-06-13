 Parasols, postcards and BTS: New exhibition explores Korea's love of souvenirs
Parasols, postcards and BTS: New exhibition explores Korea's love of souvenirs

Published: 13 Jun. 2025, 08:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


A view of the first part of the special exhibition ″Souvenirs″ held at the National Folk Museum of Korea in central Seoul through Sept. 14 [NATIONAL FOLK MUSEUM OF KOREA]

The phrase "100-day anniversary" used to mean only one thing — a baby reaching 100 days after birth. Today, it more commonly refers to couples celebrating 100 days of dating. Even weddings, once seen as a once-in-a-lifetime event, now come with 50th anniversary "reminder weddings" and other elaborate celebrations.
 
Life is full of events. Every day has become something to commemorate. There are now over 150 officially designated commemorative days in Korea. Commemorative towels, framed prints and all kinds of souvenirs jostle for space inside cluttered drawers.
 

This era — where material souvenirs are universally available to individuals — has only existed for about a century. In Korea, this began with the late Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) when mass production took hold, railroads expanded and retail stores emerged.
 
It was then that people began to exchange “memories” for material tokens. Even on an individual level, certificates, diplomas and trophies became official proof of achievement. Souvenirs no longer mark just personal milestones but reflect the values of their time — they are records of social change and a form of “folk artifact.”
 
A special exhibition titled "Souvenirs" is being held at the National Folk Museum of Korea, located within Gyeongbok Palace in Jongno District, central Seoul. Running through Sept. 14, the exhibition reflects on the essence of commemoration.
 
A poster the special exhibition ″Souvenirs″ held at the National Folk Museum of Korea in central Seoul through Sept. 14 [NATIONAL FOLK MUSEUM OF KOREA]

Among the highlights are the "Gisa Gyecheop" (Album of Paintings of the Gatherings of Elders, 1720) — an album of portraits made to celebrate longevity among Joseon officials during the late Joseon era and now designated as a National Treasure — as well as a maninsan parasol honoring a local official from the late 19th century, commemorative towels, BTS light sticks and marathon medals.
 
About 200 items are on display. The exhibition is divided into three parts: "Everyday Commemoration," on the way people celebrated births and elderhood before modern times; "Why We Hold On to Souvenirs," on how communities and governments recognized collective achievements; and "The Souvenirs of My Life," on how souvenirs from tourism shaped the culture of commemoration in everyday life.
 
One focus is on how souvenir culture took root during the Japanese colonial period (1910-1945), with specific artifacts showing the shift. A turning point came with the 1915 "Joseon Industrial Exhibition" (translated), staged by the governor-general of Joseon to mark five years of Japanese rule. Although it was a political event meant to showcase a “modernized Joseon,” the exhibition also “contributed decisively to the popularization of Mount Geumgang tourism and the distribution of souvenirs,” according to the exhibition organizers.
 
Beyond the main venue — built by tearing down key palace buildings within Gyeongbok Palace — smaller expos were held at venues such as the Chosun Hotel and Gyeongseong Hotel. Over one million visitors from Korea and abroad attended and encountered a new kind of modern culture.
 
A “Josen folk doll set” (translated) from the Japanese colonial period (1910-1945) is on display at the special exhibition ″Souvenirs″ at the National Folk Museum of Korea through Sept. 14. Produced by the Joseon Products Company (translated) during the colonial era (1910-1945), the set includes dolls, each 9.5 centimeters tall and 2.3 centimeters wide, (3.7 inches tall and 0.9 inches wide), depicting a gisaeng, a totem pole, a woman balancing a water jar on her head and a man carrying a wooden frame. These figures represent the “scenery of Joseon” as viewed through the eyes of foreigners. [NATIONAL FOLK MUSEUM OF KOREA]

“Gisaeng postcard″ is on display at the special exhibition ″Souvenirs″ at the National Folk Museum of Korea through Sept. 14. Created by the Gyeongseong Gisaeng Association in 1915 to commemorate the Joseon Industrial Exhibition (translated), the postcard depicts gisaeng, who at the time were considered iconic “specialties” of Joseon alongside Mount Geumgang and ginseng. The image was repeatedly reproduced as a souvenir. [NATIONAL FOLK MUSEUM OF KOREA]

“Commemorative photograph of the Constitution Proclamation” (translated, 1948) is on display at the special exhibition ″Souvenirs″ at the National Folk Museum of Korea through Sept. 14. This group photo of members of Korea’s first National Assembly was taken to mark the proclamation of the Constitution. Names and positions are marked below the image, making this a historic scene that marks the beginning of Constitution Day. [NATIONAL FOLK MUSEUM OF KOREA]

The souvenirs produced at the time show how images representing Chosun were materialized and consumed. For example, in postcards made by the Gyeongseong Gisaeng Association, young gisaeng (female entertainers of the Joseon Dynasty) dressed in traditional clothing stand with their hands folded demurely. Gisaeng were one of the main icons representing the “disappearing romantic traditions of Joseon.” Along with Mount Geumgang and ginseng, they were considered “local specialties,” and the postcards repeated and reinforced that imagery.
 
Souvenirs aimed at Westerners emphasized the exotic and unfamiliar aspects of Joseon. A “Joseon Folk Doll Set” produced by the Joseon Products Company (translated) during the colonial period featured miniature figures: a gisaeng, a jangseung totem pole, a woman carrying a water jar on her head and a man with a traditional wooden frame strapped to his back. A royal brass hot pot called sinseollo, once used in court, was mass-produced as a tourism souvenir. These items evolved over time — from the Hodori mascot of the 1988 Olympics to World Cup badges to today's lightsticks representing diverse K-pop groups — offering a distant glimpse into that passage of time.
 
The exhibition ends with a collection of six “souvenirs of my life,” selected through an open call from people across the country. They include a first marathon medal earned after completing 42.195 kilometers (26.2 miles), a childhood collection of trump cards sparked by curiosity and a keepsake from a golf hole-in-one, each story evoking warm empathy.
 
A view of the ″Say Cheeeese~″ exhibition at the National Folk Museum of Korea, open through July 27 [NATIONAL FOLK MUSEUM OF KOREA]

A poster of the ″Say Cheeeese~″ exhibition at the National Folk Museum of Korea, open through July 27 [NATIONAL FOLK MUSEUM OF KOREA]

Separately, the museum is also holding a special exhibition titled "Say Cheeeese~" through July 27, highlighting the photo-taking culture that began in the 19th century. Since taking a commemorative photo — an “authenticating shot” — is now the most common way to commemorate, the two exhibitions are closely related.
 
On display are photographs taken at Cheonyeondang photo studio during the colonial era, personal items used by photo studio photographers and pictures marking milestones such as 100 days, first birthdays, graduations, weddings and 60th birthdays. The 200-plus items underscore the idea that every moment of our lives is “folk culture” — and that they, too, can become museum artifacts.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KANG HYE-RAN [[email protected]]
