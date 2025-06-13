Parasols, postcards and BTS: New exhibition explores Korea's love of souvenirs
Published: 13 Jun. 2025, 08:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Life is full of events. Every day has become something to commemorate. There are now over 150 officially designated commemorative days in Korea. Commemorative towels, framed prints and all kinds of souvenirs jostle for space inside cluttered drawers.
This era — where material souvenirs are universally available to individuals — has only existed for about a century. In Korea, this began with the late Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) when mass production took hold, railroads expanded and retail stores emerged.
It was then that people began to exchange “memories” for material tokens. Even on an individual level, certificates, diplomas and trophies became official proof of achievement. Souvenirs no longer mark just personal milestones but reflect the values of their time — they are records of social change and a form of “folk artifact.”
A special exhibition titled "Souvenirs" is being held at the National Folk Museum of Korea, located within Gyeongbok Palace in Jongno District, central Seoul. Running through Sept. 14, the exhibition reflects on the essence of commemoration.
About 200 items are on display. The exhibition is divided into three parts: "Everyday Commemoration," on the way people celebrated births and elderhood before modern times; "Why We Hold On to Souvenirs," on how communities and governments recognized collective achievements; and "The Souvenirs of My Life," on how souvenirs from tourism shaped the culture of commemoration in everyday life.
One focus is on how souvenir culture took root during the Japanese colonial period (1910-1945), with specific artifacts showing the shift. A turning point came with the 1915 "Joseon Industrial Exhibition" (translated), staged by the governor-general of Joseon to mark five years of Japanese rule. Although it was a political event meant to showcase a “modernized Joseon,” the exhibition also “contributed decisively to the popularization of Mount Geumgang tourism and the distribution of souvenirs,” according to the exhibition organizers.
Beyond the main venue — built by tearing down key palace buildings within Gyeongbok Palace — smaller expos were held at venues such as the Chosun Hotel and Gyeongseong Hotel. Over one million visitors from Korea and abroad attended and encountered a new kind of modern culture.
Souvenirs aimed at Westerners emphasized the exotic and unfamiliar aspects of Joseon. A “Joseon Folk Doll Set” produced by the Joseon Products Company (translated) during the colonial period featured miniature figures: a gisaeng, a jangseung totem pole, a woman carrying a water jar on her head and a man with a traditional wooden frame strapped to his back. A royal brass hot pot called sinseollo, once used in court, was mass-produced as a tourism souvenir. These items evolved over time — from the Hodori mascot of the 1988 Olympics to World Cup badges to today's lightsticks representing diverse K-pop groups — offering a distant glimpse into that passage of time.
The exhibition ends with a collection of six “souvenirs of my life,” selected through an open call from people across the country. They include a first marathon medal earned after completing 42.195 kilometers (26.2 miles), a childhood collection of trump cards sparked by curiosity and a keepsake from a golf hole-in-one, each story evoking warm empathy.
On display are photographs taken at Cheonyeondang photo studio during the colonial era, personal items used by photo studio photographers and pictures marking milestones such as 100 days, first birthdays, graduations, weddings and 60th birthdays. The 200-plus items underscore the idea that every moment of our lives is “folk culture” — and that they, too, can become museum artifacts.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KANG HYE-RAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)