NATO summit offers strategic opportunity for Korea’s new president (KOR)

President Lee Jae-myung has yet to publicly confirm whether he will attend the NATO summit scheduled for June 24 and 25 in the Netherlands. While his participation in the Group of 7 summit in Canada from June 15 to 17 has been confirmed, internal debate within the new administration appears to be delaying the NATO decision. Officials aligned with a more autonomy-focused foreign policy reportedly remain wary, contrasting with those advocating a stronger alliance-oriented approach.Since 2022, NATO has invited Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand — known collectively as the “Indo-Pacific Four” — as observers, signaling a broader ambition to link Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific security concerns. Given the mounting global uncertainty following the launch of U.S. President Donald Trump’s second term and Korea’s own transition from the Yoon Suk Yeol to Lee Jae-myung administration, the NATO summit offers a crucial stage for diplomacy.From a national interest standpoint, attending the NATO summit is the right move. In multilateral diplomacy, presence matters. Korea’s absence would not only create missed opportunities but could also leave a negative impression on the international community. It risks reinforcing skepticism about Korea’s commitment to the liberal international order.Some in Lee’s camp argue that attending the summit may complicate efforts to recalibrate ties with China and Russia. However, the diplomatic and economic cost of absence likely outweighs such concerns. Refusing to participate in NATO’s outreach format — especially while European nations seek deeper cooperation with Korea on nuclear energy and defense — could undercut Seoul’s broader interests.For instance, with President Lee’s recent phone call with the Czech prime minister regarding nuclear cooperation, other European nations remain eager to explore similar deals. Countries like Poland, facing heightened security threats from Russia, have also expressed interest in Korean defense exports. NATO-related meetings offer a practical opportunity to advance these interests. A visit to the summit could enable President Lee to promote Korea’s nuclear and defense sectors in person — aligning with his emphasis on pragmatic diplomacy.Understandably, some within the administration favor caution, given past controversies. Former President Yoon’s blunt comments on China and Russia sparked diplomatic backlash. But Lee can avoid similar pitfalls by exercising quiet, focused diplomacy. So long as he refrains from provocative rhetoric, Russia is unlikely to interpret his NATO attendance as a hostile act.Reports suggest President Lee is leaning toward attending. With careful preparation, the summit could offer a valuable platform to expand Korea’s diplomatic space while reinforcing its global credibility.오는 15~17일 캐나다에서 열리는 주요 7개국(G7) 정상회의에 참석하는 이재명 대통령이 24~25일 네덜란드에서 열리는 북대서양조약기구(나토) 정상회의에 참석할지는 아직 공개적으로 밝히지 않고 있다. 외교안보 방향을 두고 갈등하는 이른바 ‘동맹파’와 ‘자주파’ 사이의 이견 때문이라고 한다. G7과 나토 회의에 한국은 정식 회원국은 아니지만 몇 년 전부터 옵서버(참관국)로 초청받아 왔고, 특별한 경우가 아니면 대통령이 직접 참석했다. 이번에 달라진 점은 트럼프 2기 출범 이후 국제 정세가 요동치는 가운데 윤석열 정부가 이재명 정부로 바뀌었다는 것이다.결론부터 말하면 나토 정상회의에도 이 대통령이 참석하는 것이 국익에 합치한다고 본다. 다자외교 무대는 기회가 생기면 최대한 참석하는 것이 국익 면에서 압도적으로 유리하다. 나토 회의 참석이 새 정부의 대중·대러 관계 회복에 부담이 된다는 의견도 있으나, 기회비용 측면에서 불참보다 참석이 훨씬 낫다. 이 대통령의 외교안보 방향 설정에 조언하는 ‘자주파’ 참모들이 대선 전부터 나토 참석에 반대해 왔다는데, 이는 한쪽만 본 단견이다.나토는 2022년 러시아의 우크라이나 침공 이후부터 한국·일본·호주·뉴질랜드 등 이른바 ‘인도·태평양 파트너 4개국(IP4)’을 옵서버로 초청해 왔다. 인태 지역과 나토를 잇는 안보협력을 추진한다는 구상에 따른 것이다. 북한의 우크라이나 전쟁 파병, 트럼프 2기의 나토 방위비 인상 등 중요 현안을 놓고 유럽 동향을 확인할 수도 있다. 새 대통령이 32개 회원국 정상들과 한꺼번에 만나 대한민국의 회복력을 알리고 관계도 다질 절호의 외교 무대가 될 수 있다. 무엇보다 한국이 불참할 경우 자유주의 국제질서에서 우리 입장을 의심받는 ‘각인 효과’까지 우려된다.이 대통령이 체코 총리와 원전 수출 현안으로 이미 통화하긴 했지만, 한국과 원전 협력을 기대하는 유럽 국가가 많다. 폴란드를 비롯해 러시아의 군사적 위협 때문에 K방산 무기 구매를 원하는 동유럽 국가들도 다수 있다. 이 대통령이 나토 참석길에 이들 국가를 상대로 원전 및 방산 세일즈 외교에 나선다면 이야말로 국익을 앞세우는 실용외교다.물론 새 정부 일각에서 신중론이 나오는 이유를 모르는 것은 아니다. 앞서 윤석열 대통령은 중국·러시아를 불필요하게 자극하는 발언으로 외교적 논란을 일으켰다. 그러나 이 대통령이 특정 국가를 겨냥한 불필요한 언행을 피하고, 내실 있게 조용한 실리 외교를 편다면 러시아가 나토 회의 참석을 이유로 새 정부와 대립각을 세우지는 않을 것이다. 다행히 이 대통령도 나토 회의 참석 쪽으로 가닥을 잡았다고 한다. 치밀한 준비로 실용외교의 공간을 넓히길 기대한다.