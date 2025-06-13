When we tire of the world’s greed (KOR)

In times of weariness with the world’s insatiable greed, poet Park No-hae’s collection "Another Way" (2014) offers quiet refuge. Composed during his journeys to remote East Asian villages, the poems reflect a life defined not by abundance but by grace, simplicity and dignity.Park writes in “The Women of Ladakh”: “This year’s potato harvest is poor, but the women of Ladakh do not despair. / Even as they carry heavy loads up steep fields, / they sing and chat with voices light as girls’. / ‘There are good times and bad times. / In a good year, we give generously, / in a bad year, we lean on each other. / We simply love and smile.’”It is this acceptance and joy that defines the people Park encountered. In “The Gait of a Kalasha Woman,” he observes: “Though they work hard in rugged terrain, they move with upright, measured steps / as if they carried the world itself, / never losing their grace.”The poetry reveals a worldview in which poverty does not equate to misery, and hardship does not erode beauty. In “Gathered in the Yard,” a farmer’s quiet philosophy offers a counterpoint to the competitive world: “I hope my child grows up to be a Ladakh farmer. / Farming may tire the body, / but we cannot live burdened by the pain of stepping on others. / I want him to live with peace in his heart.”The poet’s verses trace not just the people but their rituals and inner worlds. In one moment of particular serenity, he describes a girl reading among the wheat fields in “Reading While Walking Through the Wheat Fields”: “At dusk, under soft sunlight, / Nubia, 15, feeds grass to her donkey / and walks between rows of wheat reading aloud. / The scent of wildflowers, the breath of young wheat, and birdsong / blend quietly into the soundscape of her voice. / She steps into her book, reading life, reading the world, / tracing the secret words of light written inside her / with the movement of her body.”Through these portraits, Park sketches a sacred life built not on what one owns, but on what one honors. As he writes in another poem, true creativity lies in making a rich life from the simplest things — and transforming hardship into grace remains the highest art of living.돈으로 살 수 있는 능력은 적어도/ 스스로 할 수 있는 능력이 큰 사람들./ 창조란 가장 단순한 것으로/ 가장 풍요로운 삶을 만들어내는 것이고/ 최고의 삶의 기술은 언제나/ 나쁜 것에서 좋은 것을 만들어내는 것이다.-박노해 시 ‘전통 방식의 고기잡이 안쪼’ 중에서.세상의 탐욕에 지칠 때 동아시아 오지 마을을 순례하며 쓴 박노해 사진 에세이집 『다른 길』을 펴든다. “올해는 감자 수확이 좋지 않지만/ 라당의 여인들은 우울해하지 않는다./ 무거운 짐을 지고 가파른 밭을 오르내리면서도/ 소녀처럼 경쾌한 목소리로 노래하고 대화한다./ ‘좋을 때도 있고 나쁠 때도 있는 거죠./ 풍년에는 베풀 수 있어 좋고/ 흉년에는 기댈 수 있어 좋고/ 우리는 그저 사랑을 하고 웃음을 짓는 거죠.’” (‘라당의 여인들’)라당 사람들은 “험난한 땅에서 힘든 일을 하면서도 세상을 다 거느린 듯/ 느릿느릿한 곧은 걸음으로 우아한 기품을 잃지 않는다.”(‘칼라샤 여인의 걸음’ 중). 그리고 “아이가 자라서 라당의 농부가 되면 좋겠어요./ 밭을 밟고 오르며 농사짓는 건 몸이 좀 힘들 뿐이지만/ 남을 밟고 오르는 괴로움을 안고 살아갈 수는 없지요./ 늘 마음의 평화를 누리며 살았으면 좋겠어요”라고 말한다. (‘마당에 모여 앉아’ 중)가난하고 욕심이 없어서 거룩한 삶에 대한 경배가 시집 곳곳에 배어있다. 시인은 밀밭 사이에서 책 읽는 소녀도 만났다. 경건한 고요의 순간. “햇살이 부드럽게 기울 때쯤이면/ 누비아(15)는 당나귀에게 풀을 먹이며/ 밀밭 사이로 ‘걷는 독서’를 한다./ 들꽃의 향기와 밀싹의 숨결과 새의 노래가/ 낭송의 음경(音景) 속에 가만가만 스며든다./ 책 속으로 걸어 들어가 삶을 읽고 세계를 읽고/ 자기 내면에 쓰여진 비밀스런 빛의 글자를/ 몸의 여행으로 읽어나가는 ‘걷는 독서’.” (‘밀밭 사이로 걷는 독서’)