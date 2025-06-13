When we tire of the world’s greed (KOR)
Published: 13 Jun. 2025, 09:00
The author is a columnist at the JoongAng Ilbo.
In times of weariness with the world’s insatiable greed, poet Park No-hae’s collection "Another Way" (2014) offers quiet refuge. Composed during his journeys to remote East Asian villages, the poems reflect a life defined not by abundance but by grace, simplicity and dignity.
Park writes in “The Women of Ladakh”: “This year’s potato harvest is poor, but the women of Ladakh do not despair. / Even as they carry heavy loads up steep fields, / they sing and chat with voices light as girls’. / ‘There are good times and bad times. / In a good year, we give generously, / in a bad year, we lean on each other. / We simply love and smile.’”
It is this acceptance and joy that defines the people Park encountered. In “The Gait of a Kalasha Woman,” he observes: “Though they work hard in rugged terrain, they move with upright, measured steps / as if they carried the world itself, / never losing their grace.”
The poetry reveals a worldview in which poverty does not equate to misery, and hardship does not erode beauty. In “Gathered in the Yard,” a farmer’s quiet philosophy offers a counterpoint to the competitive world: “I hope my child grows up to be a Ladakh farmer. / Farming may tire the body, / but we cannot live burdened by the pain of stepping on others. / I want him to live with peace in his heart.”
The poet’s verses trace not just the people but their rituals and inner worlds. In one moment of particular serenity, he describes a girl reading among the wheat fields in “Reading While Walking Through the Wheat Fields”: “At dusk, under soft sunlight, / Nubia, 15, feeds grass to her donkey / and walks between rows of wheat reading aloud. / The scent of wildflowers, the breath of young wheat, and birdsong / blend quietly into the soundscape of her voice. / She steps into her book, reading life, reading the world, / tracing the secret words of light written inside her / with the movement of her body.”
Through these portraits, Park sketches a sacred life built not on what one owns, but on what one honors. As he writes in another poem, true creativity lies in making a rich life from the simplest things — and transforming hardship into grace remains the highest art of living.
세상의 탐욕에 지칠 때
양성희 중앙일보 칼럼니스트
돈으로 살 수 있는 능력은 적어도/ 스스로 할 수 있는 능력이 큰 사람들./ 창조란 가장 단순한 것으로/ 가장 풍요로운 삶을 만들어내는 것이고/ 최고의 삶의 기술은 언제나/ 나쁜 것에서 좋은 것을 만들어내는 것이다.
-박노해 시 ‘전통 방식의 고기잡이 안쪼’ 중에서.
세상의 탐욕에 지칠 때 동아시아 오지 마을을 순례하며 쓴 박노해 사진 에세이집 『다른 길』을 펴든다. “올해는 감자 수확이 좋지 않지만/ 라당의 여인들은 우울해하지 않는다./ 무거운 짐을 지고 가파른 밭을 오르내리면서도/ 소녀처럼 경쾌한 목소리로 노래하고 대화한다./ ‘좋을 때도 있고 나쁠 때도 있는 거죠./ 풍년에는 베풀 수 있어 좋고/ 흉년에는 기댈 수 있어 좋고/ 우리는 그저 사랑을 하고 웃음을 짓는 거죠.’” (‘라당의 여인들’)
라당 사람들은 “험난한 땅에서 힘든 일을 하면서도 세상을 다 거느린 듯/ 느릿느릿한 곧은 걸음으로 우아한 기품을 잃지 않는다.”(‘칼라샤 여인의 걸음’ 중). 그리고 “아이가 자라서 라당의 농부가 되면 좋겠어요./ 밭을 밟고 오르며 농사짓는 건 몸이 좀 힘들 뿐이지만/ 남을 밟고 오르는 괴로움을 안고 살아갈 수는 없지요./ 늘 마음의 평화를 누리며 살았으면 좋겠어요”라고 말한다. (‘마당에 모여 앉아’ 중)
가난하고 욕심이 없어서 거룩한 삶에 대한 경배가 시집 곳곳에 배어있다. 시인은 밀밭 사이에서 책 읽는 소녀도 만났다. 경건한 고요의 순간. “햇살이 부드럽게 기울 때쯤이면/ 누비아(15)는 당나귀에게 풀을 먹이며/ 밀밭 사이로 ‘걷는 독서’를 한다./ 들꽃의 향기와 밀싹의 숨결과 새의 노래가/ 낭송의 음경(音景) 속에 가만가만 스며든다./ 책 속으로 걸어 들어가 삶을 읽고 세계를 읽고/ 자기 내면에 쓰여진 비밀스런 빛의 글자를/ 몸의 여행으로 읽어나가는 ‘걷는 독서’.” (‘밀밭 사이로 걷는 독서’)
