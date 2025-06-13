BTS 제이홉의 솔로 여정을 담은 전시회
Published: 13 Jun. 2025, 09:05
Exhibition in Seoul celebrates BTS member J-Hope’s solo career
BTS 제이홉의 솔로 여정을 담은 전시회
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
A spacious venue in western Seoul’s hip Hongdae neighborhood became a fitting frame to J-Hope’s artwork — or perhaps, the artist himself — on Friday, as the BTS member unveiled a new exhibition chronicling his solo career so far.
fitting frame: 적절한 틀, 완벽하게 어울리는 장소
unveil: 공개하다, 처음으로 선보이다
chronicle: 연대순으로 기록하다
서울의 서쪽, 최신 유행이 탄생하는 동네인 홍대에 있는 이 드넓은 전시장은 제이홉의 예술 작품, 어쩌면 아티스트 본인을 위한 완벽한 무대일지도 모른다. BTS 멤버 제이홉은 지금까지의 솔로 활동을 기록한 새로운 전시회를 지난 금요일(5월 30일) 처음으로 공개했다.
While looking back on J-Hope's past milestones, the exhibition also highlights that he still has a lot left to offer, as reflected in its title, “And What?”.
milestone: 중요한 사건, 이정표
reflect: 반영하다, 나타내다
제이홉의 지난 업적을 돌아보는 동시에, 이번 전시는 ‘그리고 무엇?’이라는 제목에 반영된 것처럼 앞으로도 보여줄 것이 많다는 점을 강조했다.
About 700 to 800 visitors attended the exhibition on the opening day of the event, which will run from Friday through June 22, according to BigHit Music. “We deliberated on how best we could present J-Hope’s identity as an artist while preparing for the event,” said a HYBE official from the exhibition organizing team.
deliberate on: (~에 대해) 고심하다
identity: 정체성
그의 소속사 빅히트뮤직에 따르면, 첫날에만 관람객 700~800명이 이 전시를 찾았다. 전시는 6월 22일까지 이어진다. 전시를 준비한 하이브 관계자는 “제이홉의 아티스트로서의 정체성을 어떻게 하면 가장 잘 보여줄 수 있을지를 고심했다”고 말했다.
Artistic versatility stood out as the key trait that captures who J-Hope is as an artist, the official noted.
“We wanted to highlight that J-Hope embodies a diverse range of identities and artistic personas,” she added.
versatility: 다재다능함, 변화무쌍함
embody: 구현하다, 상징하다
persona: 인격
이 관계자는 또 “제이홉의 가장 두드러진 특징은 그의 예술적 다재다능함”이라며 “다양한 정체성과 아티스트로서의 모습을 구현한다는 점을 강조하고 싶었다”고 전했다.
That is how the exhibition’s five thematic sections came to be, each representing a unique aspect of the K-pop star: the Pioneer, the Dancer, the Performer, the Storyteller and the Musician.
thematic: 주제별의
aspect: 측면, 모습
이에 따라 전시는 제이홉의 독특한 다섯 가지 면모를 각각 담은 주제로 나뉘어 있다. 각 주제는 선구자(Pioneer), 무용가(Dancer), 공연자(Performer), 이야기꾼(Storyteller), 음악인(Musician) 등이다.
When entering the venue, visitors can press a button on a machine that dispenses a card with one of the five personas of J-Hope. After going through a corridor that greets fans with J-Hope’s signature catchphrase, “I am your hope, you are my hope, I am J-Hope,” the Pioneer section highlights the singer’s milestones so far: the first BTS member to launch a solo career, the first Korean artist to take to the main stage at the Lollapalooza Chicago music festival in 2022 and the first solo K-pop act to perform at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.
dispense: (기계가) 내보내다, 배출하다
signature catchphrase: 고유한 문구
launch: 시작하다, 출범하다
관람객은 입장할 때 제이홉의 다섯 개의 인격 중 하나가 적힌 카드를 내보내는 기계의 버튼을 누른다. 제이홉의 고유한 문장, ‘나는 당신의 희망, 당신은 나의 희망, 내 이름은 제이홉’이 반겨주는 복도를 지나면, 선구자 구역에서 그의 주요 업적을 확인할 수 있다. 방탄소년단 멤버 중 처음으로 솔로 활동을 시작했고, 2022년 롤라팔루자 시카고 페스티벌 본 무대에 선 첫 한국인 아티스트이며 로스앤젤레스 BMO 스타디움에서 공연한 첫 K팝 솔로 가수다.
The Dancer segment explores his beginnings, as J-Hope had been in a dance crew before joining BTS, which is followed by the Performer segment, where footage of the performer on stage is displayed.
segment: 구역, 부분
footage: 영상 자료
무용가 구역은 BTS 합류 전 댄스팀 일원으로 활동했던 그의 시작을 탐구한다. 이어지는 공연가 구역에선 무대 위에서의 퍼포먼스를 담은 영상 자료가 펼쳐진다.
WRITTEN BY SHIN HA-NEE AND TRANSLATED BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]][[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
