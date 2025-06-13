 BTS expresses love for ARMY on 12th anniversary: 'I'm truly, truly thankful'
BTS expresses love for ARMY on 12th anniversary: 'I'm truly, truly thankful'

Published: 13 Jun. 2025, 12:31 Updated: 13 Jun. 2025, 13:03
Fans of BTS, called ARMY, celebrate BTS members Jimin and Jungkook's return from military service in front of HYBE's headquarters in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on June 11. [YONHAP]

BTS has a lot to celebrate this Friday.
 
It commemorates its 12th anniversary on June 13, and with almost the full band discharged from the military this week, its members and agency are going all out to celebrate the dual occasion.
 

Leader RM expressed his gratitude toward the band's fans — nicknamed ARMY — and his aspirations going forward on fan platform Weverse on Friday.
 
“I'm trying to go somewhere again, though I’m not sure where. I just want to walk there, romantically, together.
 
“[We’ve] pushed through all those thickets, and now, like Huckleberry Finn, I want to adventure again. I’ve managed to endure each daunting crossroads thanks to you. I’m truly, truly thankful.”
 
Marking the significance of the anniversary and his return, RM concluded, “We’re going to try our hardest to make it one more time. Thank you for giving us this opportunity.”
 
BTS members V, top, and RM, greet fans after finishing their military duties on June 11 in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi. [NEWS1]

Meanwhile, bandmate J-Hope is set to release his single “Killin' It Girl” at 1 p.m. and hold the first of the two finale concerts of his solo tour at Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi on Friday.
 
The member wraps up his “Hope on the Stage” tour, which has spanned 15 locations across North America and Asia since February, at the venue on Friday and Saturday. He will perform “Killin' It Girl” for the first time at the concerts, according to agency BigHit Music.
 
“This is the final track of my solo single project, so I’m really excited,” the rapper said through BigHit Music. “I’ve prepared a powerful song and performance. I hope ARMY will really enjoy it.”
 
Fans of BTS celebrate members' dischargement from the army in front of HYBE headquarters in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on June 11. [YONHAP]

BigHit Music has also prepared events for band's anniversary celebration, coined BTS Festa.
 
As part of BTS Festa, an exhibition comprising the band's awards, voice messages from the members and light shows will run at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi from Friday through Saturday.
 
A photo zone has been set up at nearby Ilsan Lake Park, while Goyang government agencies such as the Ilsan Seo District City Hall and Goyang Tourist Information Center decorated their offices in BTS colors and slogans.
 
HYBE's headquarters in Yongsan District, central Seoul, have been wrapped with the BTS logo and the slogan “We Are Back” since Monday. The decorations will remain until June 29.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
BTS expresses love for ARMY on 12th anniversary: 'I'm truly, truly thankful'

