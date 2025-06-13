 Back from service, BTS Jungkook makes a surprise stage return at J-Hope's world tour finale
Back from service, BTS Jungkook makes a surprise stage return at J-Hope's world tour finale

Published: 13 Jun. 2025, 20:54
Boy band BTS member Jungkook performs onstage during the Global Citizen Festival at Central Park in New York City on Sept. 23, 2023. [AFP/YONHAP]

Jungkook of boy band BTS made a dramatic return to the stage just two days after completing his mandatory military service, surprising fans during BTS member J-Hope’s solo concert in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Friday. 
 
Jungkook appeared mid-performance at the “J-Hope Tour ‘Hope on the Stage’ Final” encore concert, joining J-Hope on stage for the song “i wonder…,” which features his vocals. As Jungkook ran out, the stadium erupted in cheers. He embraced J-Hope and bowed shyly to the crowd.
 

"Give a shout for Jungkook who has returned from military," J-Hope said to the crowd as Jungkook ran out on stage.
 
"I was so nervous offstage," Jungkook said, bowing his head shyly to the audience.
 
"Feel the heat of the concert here," J-Hope told Jungkook, to which Jungkook said "I wonder if I should be here - it's so fresh, so new." 
 
Jungkook of boy band BTS salutes as he is discharged from military service at a camp in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi on June 11. [NEWS1]

Jungkook was discharged from a camp in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi along with fellow BTS member Jimin on Wednesday, greeted by fans from around the world who held up flags of their nationalities as they cheered for the two BTS singers.
 
Members RM and V were also discharged a day earlier in Gangwon.
 
Six members of BTS have now finished their military duties, with one more member, Suga, set to finish his duty on June 21.
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]


