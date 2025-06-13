 Enhypen to release Japanese EP '-YOI-' on July 29
Enhypen to release Japanese EP '-YOI-' on July 29

Published: 13 Jun. 2025, 16:09
The logo of Enhypen's upcoming Japanese EP, ″-YOI-″ [BELIFT LAB]

Boy band Enhypen will release a Japanese EP called “-YOI-” on July 29, agency Belift Lab said Friday.
 
The album will include three songs, the titles of which have not been revealed yet.
 

Enhypen will hold a showcase in Japan on July 31 to celebrate the album’s release.
 
The band's “Walk the Line” world tour is scheduled to stop in Tokyo on July 5 and 6 and Osaka on Aug. 2 and 3.
 
Enhypen was formed in 2020 as the finalists of Mnet’s music survival television program “I-Land” (2020). It debuted with the EP “Border: Day One” (2020) and has since released songs such as “Given-Taken” (2020), “Drunk-Dazed” (2021) and “Tamed-Dashed” (2021).

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags enhypen belift lab

