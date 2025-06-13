 G-Dragon donates $642,500 to teenagers in recovery through his antidrug charity
G-Dragon donates $642,500 to teenagers in recovery through his antidrug charity

Published: 13 Jun. 2025, 15:49
Singer G-Dragon speaks during a talk show session at the 2025 Innovate Korea event in Daejeon on April 9. [NEWS1]

Singer G-Dragon donated 880 million won ($642,500) to his own JusPeace Foundation to support treatment for teenagers recovering from alcoholism.
 
G-Dragon, who serves as honorary chairman of the foundation, made the announcement during “The Signal,” an event marking the latest installment of his premium highball project, Peaceminusone, on Friday at Grand Hyatt Seoul Hotel. The donation includes the number 8 to resemble infinity.
 

Alongside his donation, G-Dragon unveiled the third edition of his signature highball series, following the “Black Highball” and “Red Highball.” The newest release features artwork he created himself — this time, portraying imperfect daisies in varying textures, colors and styles.
 
The visuals express the idea that “it’s O.K. to be imperfect as you are,” and offer a “transcendent sense of solidarity” for those navigating their own inner flaws, according to his agency, Galaxy Corporation.
 
“The sustainable culture and philanthropy we started with Peaceminusone Highball is just the beginning,” said Choi Yong-ho, CEO of Galaxy Corporation and chairman of the JusPeace Foundation. “We plan to introduce innovative AI-entertainment tech and storytelling to address the forthcoming needs of the earth — one at a time."
 
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]


