P Nation to debut first girl group Baby DONT Cry on June 23
Published: 13 Jun. 2025, 16:05
P Nation, the talent agency founded by Psy and home to artists like Crush, Heize, TNX and Hwasa, is launching its first girl group: Baby DONT Cry.
The four-member group — Beni, Mia, Kumi and Yihyun — is set to debut on June 23.
The agency has released promotional content over the past week, prominently featuring red cherries, which it hinted may serve as the group’s symbol.
While P Nation has not revealed the specific format of the group’s debut music, it confirmed that Jeon So-yeon of (G)I-DLE participated in its production.
