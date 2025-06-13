 P Nation to debut first girl group Baby DONT Cry on June 23
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

P Nation to debut first girl group Baby DONT Cry on June 23

Published: 13 Jun. 2025, 16:05
Girl group Baby DONT Cry [P NATION]

Girl group Baby DONT Cry [P NATION]

 
P Nation, the talent agency founded by Psy and home to artists like Crush, Heize, TNX and Hwasa, is launching its first girl group: Baby DONT Cry.
 
The four-member group — Beni, Mia, Kumi and Yihyun — is set to debut on June 23.
 

Related Article

The agency has released promotional content over the past week, prominently featuring red cherries, which it hinted may serve as the group’s symbol.  
 
While P Nation has not revealed the specific format of the group’s debut music, it confirmed that Jeon So-yeon of (G)I-DLE participated in its production.
 

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags p nation psy baby dont cry

More in K-pop

Enhypen to release Japanese EP '-YOI-' on July 29

Stray Kids' Felix to become new voice of Gong Cha kiosks in Korea

P Nation to debut first girl group Baby DONT Cry on June 23

G-Dragon donates $642,500 to teenagers in recovery through his antidrug charity

Seventeen to sing soundtrack of Japanese drama series 'Hatsukoi DOGs'

Related Stories

TNX holds showcase for fourth EP 'For Real?' — in pictures

Crush will feature in Psy's upcoming album 'PSY 9th'

Singer-songwriter Heize signs exclusive contract with P Nation agency

'Unapologetic and undefined': Hwasa embraces her true self in new EP 'O'

Couple HyunA and Dawn to release track together on Sept. 9
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)