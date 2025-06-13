Police nab suspect wanted for defamatory graffiti about singer BoA
Published: 13 Jun. 2025, 14:15
A suspect who wrote defamatory graffiti about singer BoA at various locations across Seoul has been apprehended by police.
A woman in her 30s was brought in for questioning at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday on charges of property damage and defamation, according to the Gangnam Police Precinct on Friday.
The woman is suspected of writing slanderous messages at over 10 locations, including public transportation stops and electronic billboards in the Gangnam, Gwangjin and Gangdong districts.
“We tracked the suspect using surveillance cameras,” police said, adding that they plan to question the woman about her motives and circumstances.
Broadcaster Channel A released closed-circuit TV footage on the same day showing the suspect writing graffiti insulting BoA on a street in Seoul’s Gangnam District on June 5. The footage shows the suspect — with a bob haircut — stopping as she walks, taking out a pen and writing on a utility pole. Passersby can be seen watching, but she continues writing.
Fans reported the graffiti to the police, the local district offices and the singer’s agency SM Entertainment. Some fans then removed the graffiti themselves. Others posted photos on social media showing their hands blackened from using acetone to scrub off the writing.
“Harming the personality and reputation of our artist by spreading false information, or committing acts of defamation to maliciously slander our artist, are clearly criminal offenses,” SM Entertainment said. “We will respond firmly and without leniency to such criminal acts.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
