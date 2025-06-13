SHINee’s Onew to release second solo album ‘Percent’ in July
Published: 13 Jun. 2025, 14:41
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Onew of boy band SHINee is set to release his second full-length solo album, “Percent,” on July 15, Griffin Entertainment announced Friday.
On the same day, the singer posted a teaser video titled “Trailer G,” featuring a mouse and Onew himself. The meaning behind the title and the appearance of the mouse has not been revealed.
“Percent” is Onew’s first solo album in five months, following the release of his fourth EP, “Connection.”
The tracklist for “Percent” has yet to be disclosed.
Onew debuted as a member of SHINee in May 2008. The four-member group — Onew, Taemin, Minho and Key — rose to prominence in the 2010s with hits such as “Replay” (2008), “Ring Ding Dong” (2009), “Sherlock (Clue + Note)” (2012) and “View” (2015).
