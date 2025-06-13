 Seventeen to sing soundtrack of Japanese drama series 'Hatsukoi DOGs'
Published: 13 Jun. 2025, 14:56
Boy band Seventeen [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Seventeen is set to sing the soundtrack for the upcoming Japanese drama series “Hatsukoi DOGs,” Pledis Entertainment said Friday.
 
The song is titled “Where Love Passed” and will be the theme track for the TBS show, which will air its first episode on July 1.
 

“Where Love Passed” is noted for its smooth piano and guitar sounds, and is about yearning for a past love, the agency said.
 
Member Woozi participated in writing the lyrics.
 
“Hatsukoi DOGs” was coproduced by the Japanese television network TBS and Korean content studio Studio Dragon. Starring actors Na In-woo, Kaya Kiyohara and Ryo Narita, the story follows the friendship of a third-generation Korean chaebol owner, a Japanese veterinarian and a lawyer.
 
Seventeen recently released its fifth full-length album “Happy Burstday” and celebrated its 10th anniversary since its debut. The 13-member band is known for songs “Adore U” (2015), “Don’t Wanna Cry” (2017), “Home” (2019) and “F*ck My Life” (2023).

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
