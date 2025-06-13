King Charles III sends 'warmest congratulations' to President Lee
Published: 13 Jun. 2025, 17:54
-
- KIM JU-YEON
- [email protected]
The British Royal Family congratulated President Lee Jae-myung on his election win in a statement on Friday, with encouragements for the Korean president in a “difficult landscape” due to security and climate change-related risks.
“My wife and I would like to offer our warmest congratulations on your election as President of the Republic of Korea,” King Charles III wrote in a statement uploaded to the British Embassy in Seoul's X account on Friday.
The British monarch offered his condolences regarding the wildfires that raged through the southeastern regions of Korea in March, which caused at least 28 casualties, thousands of displacements and record-breaking damages and restoration costs.
The late Queen Elizabeth II, Charles' mother, had visited Andong, North Gyeongsang, during her state visit in 1999, the royal said. Andong, the capital of North Gyeongsang, is Lee's hometown and was affected by the wildfire.
The king then expressed his wish for Britain and Korea to forge closer ties during Lee's presidency while emphasizing Korea's “important role” globally.
“I wish you every success in guiding your nation at this consequential time. I send my very best wishes to you and to the Korean people,” Charles wrote.
“It is my ardent wish that your Presidency will further deepen the ties between our two nations,” he added.
King Charles, as Britain's head of state, is required to be politically neutral and has no political or executive roles. The royal family has continuously congratulated Korea's newly elected presidents in a symbolic gesture, with Queen Elizabeth II last congratulating former President Yoon Suk Yeol on his win in 2022.
BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)