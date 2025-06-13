 Lee, Vietnamese President agree to deepen economic ties
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Lee, Vietnamese President agree to deepen economic ties

Published: 13 Jun. 2025, 00:06
President Lee Jae-myung speaks by phone with Vietnamese President Luong Cuong at his office in Seoul on June 12 in this photo provided by the presidential office. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Lee Jae-myung speaks by phone with Vietnamese President Luong Cuong at his office in Seoul on June 12 in this photo provided by the presidential office. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
President Lee Jae-myung talked over the phone with Vietnamese President Luong Cuong on Thursday and agreed to elevate bilateral ties across the economic, infrastructure and energy sectors, Lee's office said.
 
In their first conversation, Lee praised the development of bilateral relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1992 and vowed to work closely with Cuong to further advance the comprehensive strategic partnership, according to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.
 

Related Article

"The two leaders agreed to expand and deepen bilateral cooperation to match the level of their comprehensive strategic partnership, including in strategic sectors, such as high-speed rail and nuclear power," Kang told reporters.
 
During the 25-minute call, Cuong described Korea as a "key partner" in Vietnam's economic cooperation and invited Lee to Vietnam, the office said.
 
Lee responded that he hopes to visit Vietnam for further discussions and to enhance high-level exchange ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Korea in November, it noted.
 
It marks Lee's first call with a Southeast Asian leader since taking office last week and fifth conversation with a foreign head of state following phone calls with the leaders of the United States, Japan, China and the Czech Republic.

Yonhap
tags Vietnam Lee Jae-myung Korea Southeast Asia

More in Diplomacy

Lee, Vietnamese President agree to deepen economic ties

Lee, Australian leader agree to strengthen cooperation in defense, critical minerals

Anti-China sentiment rises in Korea on perception of comportment, regional bullying

Nearly 65% of Koreans believe U.S.-China rivalry is nation's biggest threat: Poll

Portuguese ambassador marks National Day of Portugal in Seoul

Related Stories

Vietnam's top leader congratulates Lee on inauguration

Unlocking the power of ESG data

Building co-prosperity in the Indo-Pacific

Toward a win-win strategy with Asean

KakaoBank vows 'tangible' results in Southeast Asia
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)