President Lee calls for checks on Koreans in Middle East after Israeli airstrikes

Published: 13 Jun. 2025, 14:49 Updated: 13 Jun. 2025, 15:56
President Lee Jae-myung speaks during an emergency economic and security meeting held at the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul on June 13. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Lee Jae-myung on Friday called for thorough checks on Korean nationals in the Middle East and necessary measures to ensure their safety following Israel’s airstrikes on Iran.
 
“Please check on the situation of our nationals in the area and see if there were any casualties and what steps are needed to prevent further damage,” said Lee during an emergency economic and security meeting held at the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul, on Friday.
 

“The most important issue is the safety and lives of our people,” Lee said.
 
Attending the meeting were chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik, national security adviser Wi Sung-lac, national policy director Kim Yong-beom, economic growth secretary Ha Joon-kyung, senior presidential secretary for public affairs Lee Kyu-youn, Presidential Security Service head Hwang In-kwon, director of the office of national affairs Song Ki-ho, National Crisis Management Center director Kim Sang-ho and presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.
 
“Our economy, which was in a phase of stabilization, seems to be sliding into a fairly unstable state,” said Lee Jae-myung. “Please monitor and manage the situation closely so that external shocks do not inflict serious damage on our economy.”
 
Lee also assured the public that the government would resolve the situation quickly.  
 
This image grab taken from UGC footage broadcast by Iran TV on June 13 shows what the television described as smoke billowing from explosions after Israel announced it had carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites in the Islamic republic. [AFP/YONHAP]

“What I want to tell the public is this,” he said. “The government will do everything necessary, so please do not worry. We will restore order as swiftly as possible.”
 
“Economic and national security are the most important responsibilities of our administration, and we will take all necessary actions under any circumstances,” he added.
 
Israel launched airstrikes early Friday on dozens of Iranian nuclear and military sites, according to Reuters and other foreign media.
 
With the death of a senior commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and the likelihood of retaliatory strikes from Iran, concerns are rising over a possible escalation into a full-scale war. Global oil prices surged following the attack.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
