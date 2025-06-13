A bowl lot of ambassadors: Otoki looks to recruits students for ramyeon campaign
Published: 13 Jun. 2025, 13:05
As global interest in ramyeon grows, Otoki is inviting Korean and international students to help share the flavor of its Jin Ramen through a new student ambassador program.
Otoki announced Friday that it is accepting applications for its JIN & JINY program until June 22. Ten teams of university students will be selected to participate through August.
Participants will promote Jin Ramen to international markets by creating social media content and developing recipes tailored to global tastes. The program also includes offline events and marketing training.
Applicants must form teams of three to four students. Preference will be given to teams that include international students in Korea or Korean students studying abroad, as the initiative targets overseas markets.
Students can apply via the Otoki website and find more information through K-campus, Korea JoongAng Daily’s platform for international students.
Top-performing participants will receive employment-related benefits. Korean nationals will be exempt from the document screening stage when applying for entry-level positions at Otoki, while foreign nationals will receive additional points in the screening process for international recruitment.
The second-place team will receive 1 million won ($730), while three third-place teams will each be awarded 500,000 won.
“The JIN & JINY supporters will participate in expanded overseas activities in line with Jin Ramen’s global campaigns,” an Otoki spokesperson said. “We look forward to working with university students who love Jin Ramen and are passionate about marketing.”
