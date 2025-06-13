Sookmyung Women’s University to mark 120 years with campus expansion, AI integration
Published: 13 Jun. 2025, 14:37
- LEE TAE-HEE
Sookmyung Women’s University announced on Friday its plans to mark its 120th anniversary next year, with goals that include constructing new buildings and innovating its academic programs.
The university held a ceremony on Thursday to outline its vision for the celebratory year in 2026.
A 120th anniversary committee has been established to oversee a range of projects, including the construction of a new auditorium and the expansion of both the main library and the College of Science building.
The university also aims to have its campus in Yongsan District, central Seoul, designated as an “innovative growth zone” by the Seoul Metropolitan Government. This designation would allow for a higher floor area ratio and enable the construction of additional student facilities.
During the ceremony, university president Moon Si-yeon shared plans to integrate AI into various academic disciplines as part of broader education reforms.
“Our past 120 years is a history of overcoming discrimination and justifying the cause of women’s independence. Our next 120 years will be a journey to forge a new path as a university that connects people with the future,” Moon said. “We will do our best to ensure our 120th anniversary plans help Sookmyung Women’s University grow and contribute to a more sustainable and better future for society.”
