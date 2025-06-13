 Lee to hold 1st meeting with EU leaders during G7 summit
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Lee to hold 1st meeting with EU leaders during G7 summit

Published: 13 Jun. 2025, 20:44
President Lee Jae-myung in central Seoul on June 13 [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Lee Jae-myung in central Seoul on June 13 [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
President Lee Jae-myung is set to meet with top European Union (EU) officials during the upcoming Group of Seven (G7) summit in Canada, the EU office said Friday, which would mark his first diplomatic engagement with EU leadership since taking office.
 
Lee will meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa on the sidelines of the G7 summit, the EU spokesperson's office said in response to Yonhap News Agency's question.
 

Related Article

 
Lee's attendance at the G7 summit in Alberta from June 15-17 will serve as his international diplomatic debut, coming less than two weeks after assuming the presidency last week.
 
Following Lee's victory in the presidential election, von der Leyen had expressed her anticipation for "deepening the strong bond between Europe and the Republic of Korea" in a post on X.
 
"Our partnership is built on shared values and common interests, from trade, to innovation and defense. Together, we can champion a rules-based global order, free and fair trade, and a free, open Indo-Pacific," she said, adding, "The next EU?Republic of Korea Summit will be the occasion to take all this forward."
 

Yonhap
tags G7 Lee jae-myung

More in Politics

Lee to hold 1st meeting with EU leaders during G7 summit

Pro-Lee lawmaker elected new floor leader of ruling party

President Lee accepts resignation of senior civil affairs secretary

President Lee holds talks with Vietnamese and Australian leaders in diplomatic push

Senior U.S. diplomat to visit Korea for first time since Lee's inauguration, sources say

Related Stories

President Lee to make global diplomatic debut at G7 summit in Canada

Ex-diplomat Wi Sung-lac brings pragmatic touch as Lee's national security adviser

Lee likely to meet business leaders later this week ahead of Group of 7 summit

Safe selfie

DP candidate Lee Jae-myung announces policy aiming for a 4.5-day workweek
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)