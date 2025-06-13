 President Lee accepts resignation of senior civil affairs secretary
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

President Lee accepts resignation of senior civil affairs secretary

Published: 13 Jun. 2025, 10:34
 
Chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik announces senior presidential secretaries, including senior presidential secretary for civil affairs Oh Kwang-soo, second from right, during a press briefing at the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on June 8. [NEWS1]

Chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik announces senior presidential secretaries, including senior presidential secretary for civil affairs Oh Kwang-soo, second from right, during a press briefing at the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on June 8. [NEWS1]

 
President Lee Jae-myung on Friday accepted the resignation of Oh Kwang-soo, senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, marking the first high-level departure from the Lee administration.
 
Kang Yu-jung, spokesperson for the presidential office, said during a briefing that Oh tendered his resignation the night before.
 

Related Article

 
“Given the importance of the civil affairs secretary in enforcing discipline among public officials and overseeing personnel vetting, President Lee accepted the resignation,” Kang said.
 
She added that a successor would be appointed “in the near future” and would be someone who “deeply understands the president’s commitment to judicial reform and state philosophy.”
 
Oh, a former elite prosecutor and classmate of President Lee at the Judicial Research and Training Institute, had been described as a key ally in advancing the president’s prosecutorial reform agenda.
 
At the time of Oh’s appointment, Kang Hoon-sik, chief presidential secretary, emphasized that Oh was “someone who deeply understands the president’s philosophy on prosecutorial reform and would support it fully.”
 
However, Oh came under scrutiny shortly after his June 8 appointment, when reports emerged that he had allegedly registered property under someone else’s name during his time as a senior prosecutor and failed to include the asset in mandatory financial disclosures.
 
Further allegations surfaced that in 2007, while serving as a chief prosecutor, Oh asked an acquaintance to secure a multimillion-won loan from a savings bank using real estate as collateral. When repayment issues arose, the bank’s owner allegedly covered part of the debt, fueling further controversy.
 
Faced with mounting criticism, Oh stepped down just five days after taking office, becoming the first senior official to exit under President Lee.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
tags lee jae-myung korea

More in Politics

President Lee accepts resignation of senior civil affairs secretary

President Lee holds talks with Vietnamese and Australian leaders in diplomatic push

Senior U.S. diplomat to visit Korea for first time since Lee's inauguration, sources say

Trump says he might increase auto tariffs in 'not-too-distant future'

Lee, Australian leader agree to strengthen cooperation in defense, critical minerals

Related Stories

Police reinvestigate prostitution allegations against DP leader's son

DP's Lee clarifies stance on proposed constitutional amendment to presidential terms

DP candidate Lee Jae-myung's retrial rescheduled to after the June 3 election

G7 summit marks Lee's first major diplomacy test as he seeks balance with U.S. and China

Safe selfie
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)