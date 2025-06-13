 Pro-Lee lawmaker elected new floor leader of ruling party
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Pro-Lee lawmaker elected new floor leader of ruling party

Published: 13 Jun. 2025, 18:42
A three-term lawmaker Rep. Kim Byung-kee, pose for a photograph after being elected as the new floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party on Friday. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

A three-term lawmaker Rep. Kim Byung-kee, pose for a photograph after being elected as the new floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party on Friday. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
A three-term lawmaker who is loyal to President Lee Jae-myung, Rep. Kim Byung-kee, was elected the new floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party on Friday.
 
As the ruling party's first floor leader since Lee took office early last week, Kim will be tasked with coordinating policies with opposition parties and the government, while trying to advance Lee's reform agenda.
 

Related Article

 
"Together with our 5 million party members, and my senior and fellow lawmakers, I will give everything I have to support the Lee administration's success and rebuilding the nation," Kim said in his acceptance speech after defeating Rep. Seo Young-kyo.
 
Before entering politics, Kim had served in various capacities at the National Intelligence Service for 26 years.
 
Kim, who is called a right-hand man for Lee, first entered the National Assembly in 2016 after winning a constituency in Seoul's Dongjak district, where he has since secured three consecutive terms.
 
He also played a key role in restructuring the party under pro-Lee leadership as a senior member of the nomination committee during last year's general election.

Yonhap
tags democratic party lee jae-myung

More in Politics

Pro-Lee lawmaker elected new floor leader of ruling party

President Lee accepts resignation of senior civil affairs secretary

President Lee holds talks with Vietnamese and Australian leaders in diplomatic push

Senior U.S. diplomat to visit Korea for first time since Lee's inauguration, sources say

Trump says he might increase auto tariffs in 'not-too-distant future'

Related Stories

Hearing to suspend DP chief Lee begins

Nervous DP member claims 'invisible hand' meddled in Constitutional Court ruling

DP chief fails to appear as witness in Daejang-dong developers' trial

DP chief Lee Jae-myung calls to end politics driven by hate

Business groups urge President Lee to focus on unity and economy
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)