Pro-Lee lawmaker elected new floor leader of ruling party

A three-term lawmaker who is loyal to President Lee Jae-myung, Rep. Kim Byung-kee, was elected the new floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party on Friday.As the ruling party's first floor leader since Lee took office early last week, Kim will be tasked with coordinating policies with opposition parties and the government, while trying to advance Lee's reform agenda."Together with our 5 million party members, and my senior and fellow lawmakers, I will give everything I have to support the Lee administration's success and rebuilding the nation," Kim said in his acceptance speech after defeating Rep. Seo Young-kyo.Before entering politics, Kim had served in various capacities at the National Intelligence Service for 26 years.Kim, who is called a right-hand man for Lee, first entered the National Assembly in 2016 after winning a constituency in Seoul's Dongjak district, where he has since secured three consecutive terms.He also played a key role in restructuring the party under pro-Lee leadership as a senior member of the nomination committee during last year's general election.Yonhap