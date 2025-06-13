 Senior U.S. diplomat to visit Korea for first time since Lee's inauguration, sources say
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Senior U.S. diplomat to visit Korea for first time since Lee's inauguration, sources say

Published: 13 Jun. 2025, 08:47
This photo from the State Department's website shows Senior Bureau Official Sean O'Neill in the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs. [YONHAP]

This photo from the State Department's website shows Senior Bureau Official Sean O'Neill in the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs. [YONHAP]

 
A senior diplomat from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration plans to visit Korea as early as Friday for the first time since President Lee Jae-myung's administration was launched last week, multiple sources said.
 
Senior Bureau Official Sean O'Neill of the State Department's Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs will visit Seoul to meet  Korean officials, according to the sources who requested anonymity.
 

Related Article

 
O'Neill has led the bureau as Michael DeSombre, Trump's nominee for assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, undergoes Senate confirmation procedures.
 
In Seoul, the senior official is expected to have talks with  Korean officials over joint efforts to strengthen the bilateral alliance and policy coordination on North Korea.
 
He could also touch on the Trump administration's call for allies to increase defense "burden-sharing" amid speculation that Trump could demand a rise in Seoul's share of the cost for stationing the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea.
 
His visit comes as expectations have arisen that Lee could have his first encounter with Trump on the sidelines of the Group of 7 summit set to take place in Alberta, Canada, from Sunday through Tuesday.
 
O'Neill is said to fly to Korea after attending the Senior Officials' Meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Regional Forum in Malaysia on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Yonhap
tags trump korea lee jae-myung diplomat

More in Politics

President Lee holds talks with Vietnamese and Australian leaders in diplomatic push

Senior U.S. diplomat to visit Korea for first time since Lee's inauguration, sources say

Trump says he might increase auto tariffs in 'not-too-distant future'

Lee, Australian leader agree to strengthen cooperation in defense, critical minerals

Lee visits Itaewon Memorial Alley

Related Stories

Where are the guts and grit?

President Lee to make global diplomatic debut at G7 summit in Canada

Lee Jae-myung bets on delay, but will Trump budge on tariff talks?

U.S. confident Korea-U.S. alliance will 'thrive' under Lee's leadership, State Department says

Populism and extremism are twins
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)