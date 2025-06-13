Changwon National University to expand on three-way merger
Published: 13 Jun. 2025, 07:00
This marks the first time in Korea that a four-year university and two two-year colleges will combine into a single institution offering both associate and bachelor’s degrees — without reducing enrollment capacity.
First of its kind
On Thursday, the South Gyeongsang provincial government and Changwon National University announced that the Education Ministry granted final approval for the three-way merger the previous day.
The unified institution will offer both the two-year associate degree programs and four-year bachelor’s degree programs. It will be one of the first in Korea to do so, alongside a similar merger between Wonkwang University and Wonkwang Health Science University also set to begin March next year.
The total first year student enrollment across the three campuses will remain unchanged at 2,447 students — with 1,763 from Changwon, 344 from Geochang and 340 from Namhae.
Students at the Geochang and Namhae campuses, who will be enrolled in associate degree tracks, will be able to internally transfer to bachelor’s and graduate programs at the Changwon campus, enabling a seamless path to higher levels of education.
“This new structure allows us to train practice-oriented associate graduates, general bachelor’s degree holders and advanced researchers all within one university — tailored to the needs of local industries,” South Gyeongsang Gov. Park Wan-su said during a press briefing on Thursday.
Each campus will specialize in areas aligned with regional industries.
The Changwon campus will focus on what it calls the “DNA+ sectors”: defense, nuclear energy, smart manufacturing and nano-bio/hydrogen energy. Changwon, known as a manufacturing hub, is home to major defense and energy companies including Hanwha Aerospace, Hyundai Rotem and Doosan Enerbility.
The Geochang campus will specialize in defense, smart manufacturing, public nursing, health care and antiaging human care. The Namhae campus will focus on tourism, culinary arts, landscaping and horticulture, as well as maritime and aviation-related defense industries.
Starting in 2028, the Geochang and Namhae campuses will also introduce professional master’s programs in defense systems and integrated tourism technology, respectively.
“Once the Namhae–Yeosu undersea tunnel opens — currently under construction — the Yeosu–Suncheon–Namhae area will become a tourism core along the southern coast,” said Namhae College President Noh Young-sik. “Our goal is to lead in training talent for that industry.”
The merger brings Geochang and Namhae Colleges — both run by the provincial government — under one roof for the first time in two decades. Previous merger attempts in 2005 and subsequent years failed due to opposition from faculty, students and local communities.
However, as Korea’s school-age population declines, the competitiveness of the two colleges weakened. In 2023, Geochang and Namhae Colleges posted applicant-to-seat ratios of 3.3 to 1 and 2.9 to 1, respectively — far below the nationwide junior college average of 6 to 1.
The merger gained momentum as Changwon National University sought a long-term strategy to strengthen its role as a regional hub, and the provincial government pushed for reforms of its colleges. Last year, the Education Ministry designated the three institutions as a “Glocal University” project, which entails 100 billion won ($73 million) in funding over five years on the condition of a merger.
“In the face of rapid population decline and a crisis among regional universities, this integration marks a significant step toward building institutional competitiveness and a robust industry–academia–local collaboration system,” Gov. Park said.
Changwon National University President Park Min-won added, “With this merger, we aim to become not just the leading university in South Gyeongsang but one of the top three institutions in Korea’s southeastern region. We’re committed to helping prevent regional extinction and fostering growth in partnership with our local communities.”
