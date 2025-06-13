Drunk driving suspected after ladder truck paralyzes Seoul rail
Published: 13 Jun. 2025, 21:02
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
A toppled ladder truck paralyzed train service on one of Seoul's key commuter routes Friday morning, triggering hours of delays, property damage and a criminal investigation.
According to Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail), service on the Gyeongui-Jungang Line resumed around 1:30 p.m., nearly five hours after the accident brought operations to a standstill. A ladder truck had collapsed across tracks near Yeonhui-dong in western Seoul around 8:20 a.m., cutting electricity to both directions of the line between Seoul Station and Haengsin Station and halting KTX, regular and commuter trains during the busy morning rush hour. No injuries were reported.
Korain said recovery operations were completed by early afternoon, though it warned that "some service adjustments may follow," urging passengers to check the Korail Talk application, station notices, in-train announcement or call the rail customer center before traveling.
The accident occurred when a 40-meter-long ladder, extended from a moving truck during a residential move, tipped over and landed across the tracks. The end of the ladder reportedly lodged itself on the roof of a building opposite the railway.
The truck's driver, a man in his 40s, recorded a blood alcohol concentration between 0.03 and 0.08 percent during a breathalyzer test — a level that warrants license suspension under Korea’s Road Traffic Act. Police are investigating whether the man drove the truck himself to the apartment, which could constitute a violation of the law.
The man told police that he had “drunk a bottle of soju around 8 p.m. the night before” and claimed that the accident was unrelated to his alcohol consumption.
The fire department is assessing the full extent of the physical damage.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)