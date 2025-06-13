 Jeju reaps rewards from ‘Tangerines’ tourism after Netflix hit
Jeju reaps rewards from ‘Tangerines’ tourism after Netflix hit

Published: 13 Jun. 2025, 17:20
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Check-in counters at Jeju International Airport are crowded with travelers on June 12. [JOONGANG ILBO]

A wave of holidaymakers and drama fans is lifting passenger numbers at Jeju International Airport, as Korea’s favorite island getaway rides a pop culture high. 
 
Boosted by the May–June golden holiday season and the unexpected popularity of the Netflix series "When Life Gives You Tangerines" — filmed on the island — Jeju Airport handled 516,000 passengers during the May 1–6 holiday period, 4,000 more than the same stretch last year, according to Korea Airports Corporation on Friday.
 

The spike in passengers was especially notable following the airing of “When Life Gives You Tangerines.” While passenger numbers at the airport from January to March stood at 6.13 million — only 88 percent of last year’s level — April saw a recovery to 2.44 million, or 95.7 percent of the previous year.  
 
On June 6, a Memorial Day holiday, the airport processed 93,000 travelers, marking the highest single-day figure since 2019.
 
Officials attribute the recent boost in demand to the popularity of the drama, which features locations across Jeju Island and has made them new tourist hot spots. The trend has attracted not only domestic tourists but also visitors from countries such as Japan and Taiwan.
 
In response, the corporation is rolling out a comprehensive revitalization plan that includes promotional campaigns, expanded routes and flight schedules, international terminal upgrades and the addition of Jeju-themed concessions.
 
Visitors look around items made by ingredients native to Jeju Island at a booth at Jeju International Airport on June 12. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Earlier this year, the airport authority launched a traveler recruitment campaign targeting Chinese speakers through meetings with embassies from Taiwan and China.  
 
From this month, the agency has teamed up with the Japanese consulate to launch the "JJ Content Awards," a social media-based joint promotion campaign aimed at boosting tourism from Japan to Jeju.
 
Route expansion is also underway. In April, T’way Air and Tigerair Taiwan resumed the Kaohsiung route, and a new Taichung route has been added this month, completing the network connecting Jeju with Taiwan’s three major cities — Taipei, Kaohsiung and Taichung.
 
Starting Aug. 15, a new Jeju–Singapore route will operate five times a week, increasing to daily service from Sept. 1. The airport is offering a 20 percent landing fee discount to airlines that increase available seats on the Jeju–Gimpo route, with 3,360 additional seats compared to last year.
 
Tourists purchase items at the passenger-preferred brand street set up at Korea Airports Corporation Jeju International Airport on June 12. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

To prepare for the rise in international travelers, terminal upgrades are also in progress. From January through May, Jeju Airport processed 1.06 million international passengers — a 17 percent increase from the same period last year.
 
The improvements include lighting enhancements in the arrival area, the addition of a “Welcome Zone,” full replacement of check-in counters in the departure hall and expanded waiting areas to accommodate rising demand.
 
“Passenger volume has already exceeded last year’s levels based on May figures, and we expect a full crossover by the end of June,” said Jang Se-hwan, head of Jeju Airport at Korea Airports Corporation.
 
“With traffic on the roads increasing, we can feel the rise in traveler numbers,” Jang said. “Our staff also feels more motivated when passenger volume is high, and we’ll continue doing our part to ensure the airport’s growth.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
