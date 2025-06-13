Sejong warns residents to 'stay alert' as search for stabbing suspect enters fourth day

21 suspects referred to prosecutors for allegedly laundering $174 million through fake gift cards

Jeju reaps rewards from ‘Tangerines’ tourism after Netflix hit

One worker dead, another injured after trench collapse in Seoul's Daechi-dong neighborhood

Most Korean victims of Japanese forced mobilization said to be from South Jeolla

